Near-record warm Atlantic is a worry as hurricane season begins

With the calendar turning to June, the 2023 hurricane season in the Atlantic Ocean and Gulf of Mexico has officially begun. Right on cue, the National Hurricane Center is monitoring a disturbance in the Gulf producing showers and thunderstorms that are expected to bring unsettled, rainy weather to Florida into the weekend.

But this disturbance is probably just a small preview of what the coming months will bring, especially late August and September when the season peaks and the risk of severe storm damage escalates for both coastal zones and even areas much farther inland.

Most forecasts for the season are predicting near-average storm activity, but conflicting atmospheric and ocean signals have made this year’s forecast more challenging than usual.

Of particular concern are abnormally warm Atlantic waters that can fuel rapidly intensifying storms. But the effect of those warm waters may be tamed by a developing El Niño, which tends to limit Atlantic storminess.

The past seven seasons have featured above normal storm activity. Hurricane Ian, which struck southwest Florida last year as one of the costliest U.S. storms on record, became the seventh to attain Category 5 strength in the past seven years, one of the two most active stretches for these top-tier storms on record.

Because of warming waters caused by climate change, more hurricanes have been rapidly intensifying in recent years, making them harder to forecast and leaving less time to prepare for their impacts.

This year’s seasonal hurricane forecasts

Because of the very warm Atlantic waters, a team of researchers at Colorado State University increased the number of named storms it is projecting from 13 to 15 on Thursday. Storms are named when their sustained winds reach at least 39 mph.

“We have increased our forecast and now call for a near-average Atlantic Basin hurricane season in 2023,” the team wrote. “While we anticipate a robust El Niño for the peak of the Atlantic hurricane season, the tropical and subtropical Atlantic have continued to anomalously warm to near-record levels.”

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said last week it is predicting 12 to 17 named storms, right around the historical average of 14; NOAA predicts that five to nine of those storms could become hurricanes, with winds of at least 74 mph, compared with a historical average of seven.

Below is a summary of forecasts for the 2023 hurricane season from seven different groups — all project at least one major hurricane, rated Category 3 or higher on the Saffir-Simpson scale for storm intensity, with winds of at least 111 mph:

While seasonal hurricane forecasts have demonstrated improved accuracy in recent years, experts say this year’s outlook is especially hard because it’s unclear whether the limiting effects of El Niño can overcome the boost provided by the very warm Atlantic. The conflicting signals mean “there is more uncertainty than normal,” the Colorado State team wrote.

The U.K. Met Office said it is predicting a relatively high number of storms because it expects the current El Niño to have less of a limiting impact than previous events and water temperatures to remain well above average for the duration of the season.

Preparation urged

As it’s impossible to predict when and where a storm might strike more than about seven to 10 days into the future, federal agencies such as NOAA and the Federal Emergency Management Agency are urging people in hurricane-prone regions to prepare now for what they would do in the event of an approaching storm.

“As we saw with Hurricane Ian, it only takes one hurricane to cause widespread devastation and upend lives. So regardless of the number of storms predicted this season, it is critical that everyone understand their risk and heed the warnings of state and local officials.” said FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell in NOAA’s 2023 hurricane outlook. “Whether you live on the coast or further inland, hurricanes can cause serious impacts to everybody in their path.”

Hurricane season, which begins June 1, extends all the way until the end of November, although tropical systems can develop before and after that.

This year, the Hurricane Center says the season’s first tropical system formed in mid-January. That system, off the Northeast coast, was determined to be a subtropical storm, exhibiting characteristics of both a tropical and more typical storm system. Because it wasn’t declared a storm until months after it developed and dissipated, it did not earn a name.

The first named storm of the 2023 Atlantic season will be Arlene whenever it forms. The list of storm names ends with Whitney, should 21 systems develop. But most forecasts are for fewer than that.

Watching the Gulf of Mexico

Arlene could form as soon as Thursday afternoon.

The Hurricane Center wrote that the disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico was “showing signs of organization” and gives it a 70 percent chance of developing into a tropical depression or storm.

“Environmental conditions remain marginally favorable for additional development, and if these trends continue, a short-lived tropical depression or storm is likely to form,” the Hurricane Center wrote.

By the weekend, however, the Hurricane Center said “conditions are forecast to become unfavorable for additional development.”

Regardless of development, the Hurricane Center wrote heavy rain could fall through the weekend over the Florida Peninsula.

Projections from the National Weather Service indicate 1 to 3 inches are most probable through Sunday, mainly in areas from Tampa Bay and the Space Coast southward.

Weather.com meteorologist Jonathan Erdman tweeted that June averages one named storm every one to two years.

