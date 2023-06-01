How the D.C. area managed to clinch one of its nicest Mays in memory

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Cooler than normal months have become a rarity in the D.C. area, but we managed to notch one during May, and it was delightful. The cool, dry weather, filled with sunshine, delivered arguably one of the nicest Mays in recent memory for spending time outside. Nearly 90 percent of days produced what we’d call ideal daytime temperatures.

Our past research has shown May to be Washington’s nicest month of the year on average. But we’ve cautioned it can still occasionally get locked into a gloomy, rainy pattern that isn’t as common in fall.

Yet rain was scarce this May, and 27 days saw high temperatures fall into the range of 65 to 85 degrees, meeting the criteria for a Capital Weather Gang “nice day.” That number was the most in May since 2008, when there were also 27 such days. Only a handful of Mays since weather records began in 1872 have seen more.

Humidity was blissfully low for much of the month. Dew points, a measure of humidity, were held in check. Dew points of 60 degrees or higher signify muggy air. But only 95 hours saw dew points at this level, which was less than half the average of 215 hours, according to data from the Iowa Environmental Mesonet. The air was the least muggy during the month since 2005.

The lack of humidity meant there was little or no fuel for thunderstorms. Forecasters at the National Weather Service forecast office serving the region didn’t issue a severe thunderstorm warning during May for the first time since 1987. The stretch without these warnings started April 22. The office has only issued 31 severe thunderstorm warnings this year, the fewest since 30 in 1998, and about half of the recent average.

The month’s main blemish for those spending time outdoors was the occasional wildfire smoke streaming into the area from Canada, casting a light haze through the prevailing sunshine.

May by the numbers

The monthly average temperature of 65 degrees, 2.2. degrees below normal, marked the District’s first cooler-than-normal month of 2023. It was also the coolest May since 2020.

Just 1.34 inches of rain fell, 2.6 inches below average, marking the driest May since 1999 and the 9th driest on record.

May’s highest temperature of 84 degrees was 4 degrees cooler than the hottest temperature in April. Only seven of 31 days were warmer than normal.

Only one record was set in the region during the month, when Dulles Airport registered a record cool high temperature of 56 degrees on May 3, matching the mark set in 2004.

We did not anticipate such a cool and dry month. Our May outlook projected the average temperature to fall in the range of 66 to 69 degrees, whereas it was actually 65. Our projected rainfall of 3.9 to 4.5 inches fell way short. Our temperature outlook might earn a B grade, but rainfall was closer to an F.

The lack of rain is becoming a problem

May is typically the third wettest month of the year on average in Washington, and its rain helps keep grass and foliage green into the toasty summer months. The lack of rain in May and months preceding it increase the likelihood of soil moisture and streamflow deficits in the months ahead.

In addition to Washington’s low rainfall tally, Baltimore only picked up 0.55 inches in May, tying for third least on record there. It could have been even worse, as Philadelphia posted a paltry 0.24 inches, its driest May on record.

The lack of rain has allowed drought to develop over both the District and an expanding surrounding area according to the latest Federal drought monitor.

Year-to-date roundup

Since May was notably cool, the year-to-date average temperature has dropped out of first place into second place among the warmest years on record.

If our summer outlook is correct, 2023 should hold in second place, trailing 2012 as the hottest year.

For precipitation, 2023 now ranks as the 5th driest on record and the driest since 1986, leading to the developing drought.

Because an El Niño event is developing, which tends to increase precipitation in our region, we may be able to eat into the rainfall deficit this summer. The first week or two of June, however, probably won’t help as generally dry conditions are projected by forecast models. But longer-term models project more rain during the second half of June.

