PM Update: Following this year’s first 90-degree day, a cooler weekend ahead

After a few missed attempts back in April, Washington finally breached the 90-degree mark today. The heat comes about two weeks later than average. And perhaps more importantly, it won’t be drawing friends. This should be the last day it’s this hot for a while. Although temperatures may still spike into the 80s ahead of a front tomorrow, there is mainly cooler than average weather on the way for the next week or so.

Through tonight: Humidity should rise into the night and clouds increase a bit. It should stay partly to mostly clear, with lows settling across the mild 60s.

Tomorrow (Saturday): Plan on partial morning sun before we see more clouds into the midday. High temperatures should come relatively early, reaching the low- to mid-80s or so ahead of a cold front arriving from the northeast. A couple of showers or storms may form as the front passes, with the best odds of any substantial activity to our south and southwest. We expect it to get cloudier, with temperatures falling through the 70s, in the late afternoon.

Sunday: Mostly sunny skies should return after any lingering morning clouds fade. Cooler, with light north and northeast winds, as highs reach for the mid-70s or so.

See Camden Walker's forecast through the weekend.

Pollen update: Grass pollen is moderate/high at 10.22 grains per cubic meter of air. Tree pollen is moderate at 44.4 grains per cubic meter. Weed pollen and mold spores are low/moderate.

