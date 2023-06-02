D.C.-area forecast: Summerlike today, then a weekend cooling trend

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

* Code Orange air quality today, unhealthy for sensitive groups * Today's daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day's weather, on a scale of zero to 10. 6/10: As temperatures rise above 90 degrees today, humidity may stay mostly below moderate levels, helping a bit. Air quality isn't great, so don't overexert yourself.

Express forecast

Today: Mostly sunny. Building breeze. Highs: 89-94.

Tonight: Mostly clear, waning breezes. Lows: 60s.

Tomorrow: Increasing rain chances and breezes. Highs: Low to mid-80s.

Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 60s/70s.

Forecast in detail

It is likely that our first 90-degree day of the year has arrived, and it’s also probably our hottest day for the next week or longer. Diminished air quality from wildfire smoke and local air pollution is another aspect to our day, meaning hazy skies. We turn cooler over the weekend as limited rain chances arrive.

Today (Friday): Morning humidity with dew points near the mid-60s falling back into the 50s during the afternoon, as breeziness builds generally from the east. We could see a few late-day clouds along the same timeline of building breezes, but at least the thermometer matches the feels-like heat index temperature our bodies perceive. Small chance of a late-day pop-up. High temperatures aim for the low 90s under mostly hazy and sunny skies. Confidence: High

Tonight: Mostly clear skies and calming breezes. Temperatures bottom out in the 60s throughout the region, with just a touch of humidity. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Saturday): Showers are possible, even a few thunderstorms, especially once into the afternoon. Sunshine levels may slowly decrease with time, but breezes do the reverse and increase during the afternoon, perhaps gusting out of the east near 25 mph a few times. As this gusty cold front arrives, our midday low to mid-80s may fall toward the mid-60s by sunset. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Shower chances diminish overnight but can’t be ruled out. We could even see a stray pop-up rain chance — perhaps even a quick pre-dawn shower or a storm. Do watch radar with us if out late, but overall, rain chances are not high. Easterly breezes may still gust near 25 mph but slowly ease with time. Low temperatures bottom out in the low to mid-50s. Confidence: Medium

Sunday: Any morning showers should be brief and light. Skies clear and we dry out for most of the day. Cloud levels are a big question mark, and they could hold temperatures back in the 60s; however, on the flip side, full sunshine with few to no showers could boost us toward the upper 70s. Stay tuned as we see how the atmosphere behaves behind the Saturday cold front. Confidence: Low-Medium

A look ahead

Sunday night: Mostly clear skies will allow a good view of the rising strawberry moon. Be sure to see our list of celestial sights in June. Most of us should drop down into the low to mid-50s. Confidence: Medium

Some periodic clouds Monday and Tuesday may produce a few showers or even a quick thunderstorm. High temperatures are aiming for the upper 70s to low 80s, but cloud and dampness levels need to reveal themselves a bit more confidently before we can be sure. More clouds and showers could hold us closer to the low 70s, while full sunshine and drier conditions get us closer to the mid-80s. Confidence: Medium

