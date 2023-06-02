Tropical Storm Arlene forms, first of 2023 Atlantic hurricane season

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The second day of the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season has produced its first named storm. Tropical Storm Arlene developed about 265 miles west of Fort Myers, Fla., early Friday afternoon, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm, packing peak winds of 40 mph, does not pose a significant threat to any land. Instead, the Hurricane Center says it will drift harmlessly southward while gradually dissipating.

The storm — which began as a cluster of showers and thunderstorms over the central Gulf of Mexico — began to slowly organize on Thursday, when it was classified as a tropical depression. Over the warm waters of the gulf, it gained enough strength to reach tropical storm intensity Friday afternoon. But it is not predicted to develop further.

“Although the storm has strengthened slightly, we still expect Arlene to weaken soon due to increasing wind shear and dry air,” the Hurricane Center wrote in a discussion at 1 p.m. Friday.

Arlene is expected to remain far enough off the western peninsula of Florida for any serious impacts. However, some of its moisture may contribute to heavy downpours into the weekend.

Advertisement

“Rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches with localized higher amounts up to 5 inches are possible through Saturday across portions of the central and southern Florida Peninsula,” the Hurricane Center wrote. “This rainfall is not directly related to Tropical Storm Arlene. Regardless, the heavy rainfall could lead to isolated flash, urban, and small stream flooding impacts.”

As the first storm of the Atlantic season, Arlene formed somewhat on the early side. On average, the first named storm develops around June 20.

Most forecasts for the hurricane season — which peaks in late August and September — call for around 14 or 15 named storms, which is around the average number.

Forecasters are concerned about extremely warm waters in the subtropical and tropical Atlantic, which can fuel very powerful storms. However, an El Niño event is also developing, which tends to reduce storminess. Forecasters say it’s unclear which influence will have a greater effect on overall storm activity in the coming months.

GiftOutline Gift Article