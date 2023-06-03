D.C.-area forecast: Shower or storm possible today as a cold front passes

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share



Radar courtesy MyRadar | © OpenStreetMap contributors Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight 7/10: A passing shower or storm aside, not a bad Saturday. Express forecast Today: Partly cloudy. Afternoon showers/storms possible. Highs: Near 80 to low 80s.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows: 50s.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Highs: Mid-70s. Forecast in detail Our first 90-degree day of the year was a toasty one, with a high of 94 degrees in D.C. on Friday. It was a one-day shot of high heat locally, with a cold front knocking on our door this morning. That front pushes through the region from northeast to southwest with time. A few showers and storms may dot the area today. Probably nothing too long-lasting.

Today (Saturday): If you’re looking for sunshine and warmer conditions, focus on the morning through early afternoon or so. Thereafter, the forecast becomes trickier. A backdoor cold front that drags in some clouds from the northeast may spark a few showers and storms, especially west and southwest of the city. High temperatures should reach the low 80s in most spots, on the early side, then falling off late afternoon with continued cloudier skies. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Some clouds and a passing shower or storm may linger through the evening. Otherwise, clearing as we head into the night. Lows are mainly in the 50s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Sunday): It’s been a couple days since our last Nice Day Stamp, so it feels like time for another given how much they love to be on the forecast of late. Any remnant clouds are out of here pretty early, leaving us mainly sunny most of the day. High temperatures are a bit below normal, mainly in the mid-70s, but perhaps some upper 70s as well. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear skies and relatively dry air lead to a seasonably cool night. Lows range across the 50s. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Rather nice weather persists into early week. Both Monday and Tuesday should see temperatures rising back to the near and above 80 range. Skies may contain a few clouds at times, but it’s much sunnier than not, although some wildfire smoke may pulse into the area at times. A shower is possible late Tuesday. Confidence: Medium

