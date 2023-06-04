D.C.-area forecast: Cooler today with early clouds, then warmer again to start the workweek

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight 7/10: The afternoon looks enjoyable with 70s, sunnier skies and a nice breeze. However, clouds may dominate much of the morning. Express forecast Today: Early a.m. shower? Sunnier afternoon. Highs: Mid- to upper 70s.

Tonight: Mostly clear and cool, light breezes. Lows: 50s.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs: Near 80 to mid-80s. Forecast in detail Temperatures remain comfortable, even if below average, today before warming back into the 80s early this workweek. Rain chances are scant, which is great for outdoor plans but unfortunate given our increasingly dry soils. Breezes may be noticeable again Tuesday into Wednesday.

Today (Sunday): A quick shower is possible during the early morning as most spots start in the 50s. Clouds hang around for much of the morning, potentially long enough that we can’t confidently award a Nice Day Stamp. The afternoon should bring increasing sunshine, but high temperatures aim about five degrees below normal in the mid- to upper 70s. Light breezes blow from the northeast during the morning and northwest during the afternoon. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Low temperatures dip back into the 50s, with skies staying mostly clear. Light and occasionally noticeable breezes remain possible, mainly out of the north. Confidence: High

Keep reading for the forecast into midweek …

Tomorrow (Monday): Temperatures warm up a notch with highs near 80 to perhaps the mid-80s south of town in the sunniest spots. There should be less wildfire smoke than we’ve seen recently, allowing bluer, mostly sunny skies without as much haze. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: A few clouds could build late but it generally looks like uneventful weather. Lows dip down into the 50s for the region, except around 60 downtown and nearer large bodies of water. Light west and northwest breezes die down fairly quickly after the evening hours. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Very slight (10%) chance of an afternoon shower or storm Tuesday and Wednesday. Cloud levels are a bit of a question mark, but skies should be fairly bright, even if some wildfire haze moves in. Northwesterly breezes both days could gust near 25 mph. Tuesday should stay on the warmer side with highs in the mid-80s, then perhaps closer to 80 on Wednesday as a reinforcing shot of dry, Canadian air moves in. Confidence: Medium

