PM Update: Pleasant Monday, with a few clouds and breezes at times

Hope you’re enjoying the afternoon sunshine and pleasant (albeit it “below average”) warmth. A few early showers this morning for you luckiest folks weren’t widespread — perhaps I should have kept a “Nice Day” stamp for today, after all? Tomorrow looks a bit warmer and sunnier to start the workweek.

Through tonight: Skies may stay clear much of the night. Enjoy some moon- or stargazing! Low temperatures dip back into the 50s to near 60 degrees downtown. Light breezes are possible, generally out of the north.

Tomorrow (Monday): Temperatures warm up a half-notch with highs near 80 to low 80s. Perhaps a few 84- or 85-degree readings south of town in the sunniest spots? Wildfire smoke could build into the afternoon such that mainly sunny skies turn a bit hazy and white-orange at times. Late afternoon north-northwest breezes may gust the highest of the day, but not more than 15 mph. A few passing clouds are possible around the same time, produced form a wind shift line formed from a trough of low pressure originating southwest of us.

Clouds and breezes diminish overnight as low temperatures again dip down into the 50s for the region.

Tracking our rainfall deficit and drought conditions

Drought conditions have spread slightly over a greater portion of our region in the last week to extend along the Interstate 95 corridor from D.C. to Baltimore. On the map below, color shadings track changes since last week. The gray shading is no change in dryness levels. Green is an improvement — a bit more rain fell. Yellow is a slight worsening with dryness increasing.

Outlines on the map above are where drought and abnormally dry statuses are occurring. Orange outlines are D1 Moderate Drought. Yellow outlined areas are experiencing Abnormally Dry conditions. Luckily we have not seen drought conditions worse than “moderate.” With not much rain expected in the next 10 days, we’ll have to monitor this. Rainfall since Jan. 1 has fallen more than 8 inches behind in the region, in the darkest oranges below.

