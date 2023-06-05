D.C.-area forecast: An amazing week of weather, but needed rain is missing

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight 10/10: Simply beautiful. Express forecast Today: Mostly sunny. Highs: 77-82.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows: 52-60.

Tomorrow: Partly sunny, possible shower or storm late. Highs: 81-86. Forecast in detail May was outstandingly nice, and the stellar streak of weather is continuing into June. This week, beautiful sunshine dominates amid pleasantly warm temperatures. The problem we have is the lack of rain. Very little is anticipated this week and, at some point, we’re going to need some before the drought becomes rather serious.

Today (Monday): How do sunshine, low humidity, a pleasant breeze (from the north at 5 to 10 mph) and highs near 80 sound? That’s what’s on today’s weather menu. The best part is, we have more days like this to come. Confidence: High

Tonight: Skies are mostly clear, and it’s a refreshing evening and overnight. Lows slip into the 50s to near 60, cool enough to open the windows and save on your energy bill. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Tuesday): Partly to mostly sunny skies dominate, but a cool front coming through during the second half of the day could set off a shower or thundershower (20 percent chance), especially northeast of the District (30 to 40 percent chance). Most of us stay dry, however, with highs in the low to mid-80s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: A shower or storm could linger in the early evening (20 percent chance) before fading by sunset. Skies are partly cloudy overnight, with lows again in the 50s to near 60. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

The forecast for Wednesday through Saturday cruises along on autopilot. Partly to mostly sunny skies rule with highs near 80. Humidity is low for the duration, promoting refreshing nights with lows dipping into the 50s. Confidence: Medium-High

We may heat up a little bit on Sunday and notice a modest uptick in humidity. After lows ranging from the mid-50s to low 60s, we’ll have partly sunny skies and highs in the mid-80s. By late in the day, there’s a slight chance of a shower or storm (especially in our western areas) as the next cool front approaches. Confidence: Medium

