D.C.-area forecast: Partly sunny, smoky and breezy

Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight 7/10: With low humidity and comfortably warm weather, it’s difficult to deny a decent digit despite a semi-smoky sky. Express forecast Today: Partly to mostly sunny, but hazy with a slight shower chance. Highs: 82-87.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows: 52-62.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, potential smoky/hazy. Highs: 75-80. Forecast in detail Yes, we’ve got a drought and smoky haze but, wow, this weather pattern’s comfortable warmth is quite a treat for a city accustomed to sizzling, soupy conditions at this time of year. The stretch of low humidity extends right into Saturday before some mugginess becomes apparent Sunday, when late-day storms are possible. Then *potentially* beneficial rains may arrive Monday.

Today (Tuesday): A cool front is approaching today. Before it passes, temperatures rev up a bit warmer into the low to mid-80s as humidity remains relatively low (dew points still in the 40s to low 50s). We have a slight chance of a passing shower or even thundershower this afternoon, but most spots stay dry. Skies are partly to mostly sunny, but you’ll probably notice more smoky haze because of steering currents from the fire areas in eastern Canada. Breezy conditions from the west at 10 to 15 mph may prevent the air quality from getting too bad, although air quality alerts are in effect in Baltimore and areas to the northeast. Confidence: Medium

Tonight: Partly cloudy with a continuing breeze (from the northwest at 5 to 15 mph) with lows in the comfortably cool low 50s to low 60s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Wednesday): Smoky haze may continue to dent our sunshine, especially in the morning. But afternoon highs are in the comfortable mid- to upper 70s with super-low humidity (dew points in the 40s). Light winds blow from the northwest at 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy and comfortable with lows in the 50s to around 60. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Very nice early June weather continues Thursday through Saturday, with mostly sunny skies, comfortably low-humidity and highs in the 70s to low 80s amid mostly light breezes. Overnight conditions are pleasant, too, with lows in the 50s to low 60s. We may still contend with high-altitude smoky haze, but the jet stream pattern should start adjusting sufficiently to divert the smoke later this week. Confidence: Medium-High

Sunday features partly cloudy conditions with slightly warmer and more humid weather. Highs range from the low to mid-80s as dew points attempt to reach 60 degrees or so. We have a chance for an afternoon and evening shower or thunderstorm because of an approaching front that could bring us a rainier Monday. Confidence: Medium

