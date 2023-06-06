Smoke invaded the D.C. area yet again Tuesday and could get worse

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Another potentially beautiful day in the D.C. area has been somewhat tainted by wildfire smoke wafting across the skies. Tuesday was one of a growing number of days this spring, and now early summer, that smoke has robbed the DMV of bright sunshine and blue skies and at times lowered air quality and visibility. And the fire season is just getting started.

While most days the smoke has remain higher in the atmosphere, some of Tuesday’s smoke — brewed by fires in Quebec — also made it to the surface. The same happened last Thursday from wildfires in New Jersey. In addition to offering an occasional whiff of acrid air, the smoke has also raised health concerns.

Parts of the region are seeing Code Orange air quality, according to Environmental Protection Agency monitoring stations, with many private stations in the area nearing Code Red.

You might also notice a tickle in your throat and hazy views. National Airport was down to 5 miles visibility this afternoon.

Where did the smoke come from?

Most of the smoke in our skies now is from wildfires in Quebec. Storms bringing lightning but not a lot of rain to the already parched region set off many of the larger blazes. Others were started by human means.

A cold front that swept through Quebec on Monday caused winds to increase and shift, which boosted smoke production as fires grew.

The D.C. area has also seen smoke from western Canada, Nova Scotia and New Jersey in recent weeks. We’re still getting some smoke from western Canada.

Where is the smoke the worst?

Air quality Tuesday afternoon in the immediate Washington region is mainly Code Yellow to Code Orange on official EPA stations. Code Orange is unhealthy for sensitive groups, such as the very young and elderly, or people with cardiovascular conditions.

“That is extremely rare these days,” wrote Ryan Stauffer, a NASA Research Scientist, in a text message. “The Washington-Arlington-Alexandria region has not had a Code Orange for PM2.5 outside of July 4 since Nov. 25, 2016.”

The Purple Air website — a network of unofficial stations — has shown the region spiking as high as low-end Code Red. Local air quality index (AQI) values of 150 to 175 have been common on these stations.

Code Red is unhealthy for the general population, with sensitive groups feeling more serious effects. Code Red begins at 150, while Code Orange starts at 100.

Similar conditions are ongoing up and down the Northeast urban corridor and westward into the Great Lakes and Ohio Valley. Even Code Purple conditions — 200-plus AQI, very unhealthy for everyone — have been relatively widespread across parts of New York, Pennsylvania and into parts of New England.

Will the smoke get worse?

Fires in Quebec continue to push smoke southward, and the general pattern that drives it this way is set to persist.

Areas of thicker smoke to our north should drift in this general direction over at least the next few days, although some of the smoke may shift eastward out to sea.

With a stalled area of low pressure east of Maine set to hang around and even intensify its grip for a time, wind patterns may better align the smoke plumes with our region Wednesday into Thursday. The image above shows dense smoke low in the atmosphere headed south.

“Tomorrow could be even worse, especially toward the evening if some model forecasts end up correct,” wrote Stauffer.

How long will it last?

Like all things weather-related, confidence decreases with time. The air flow pattern bringing smoke into the region appears set to persist into at least the weekend and perhaps beyond.

The low-level wind trajectories seen lately in the D.C. and broader Mid-Atlantic regions — frequently coming from the north — are unusual this time of year. Without the fires, it would be quite pleasant for June. If winds return to a more typical summer direction out of the south, much of the lower-level smoke should disperse.

However, high-altitude winds from the jet stream may continue to carry smoke from Canada toward the central and eastern United States for many weeks to come. So at least some haze in the sky from Canadian smoke may make regular appearances, filtering sunshine, even if it doesn’t make it down to ground level very often, where it is potentially harmful.

