Eastern U.S. enshrouded in hazardous smoke plume from Canadian fires

The smoky scenes and threat of fast-moving fires — so common in California during recent summers — are now paying the eastern U.S. an unwelcome, improbable and toxic visit. A thick veil of Canadian wildfire smoke is spreading south over much of the Midwest, Ohio Valley, Northeast and Mid-Atlantic, bringing milky-white skies and dangerous air pollution to the most populous corridor of the country. Fine particles contained within the smoke, hazardous to breathe, have prompted air quality alerts for tens of millions of people from Baltimore to Boston to Burlington, but measurements show bad air affecting even a larger area that includes Minneapolis and Washington, D.C.

In some places, air quality measurements are the worst on record.

As of midmorning Tuesday, New York City, Detroit and Toronto were ranked among the 15 cities with the worst air quality in the world.

The exceptionally unusual smoke episode could be made worse as there is a heightened threat for new fires both in the Great Lakes and Northeast. The risk is “critical” in eastern Pennsylvania and southern New Jersey, according to the National Weather Service, where dry thunderstorms, which contain little rain, could release pinpoint lightning strikes igniting new blazes over the parched area.

It’s the first time forecasters can recall a dry thunderstorm threat arising in this area. Elizabeth Leitman, a forecaster at the Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Okla., tweeted: “None of us can recall it ever happening and are fairly confident this is a first.”

A highly unusual scenario supporting wildfire spread is possible today across parts of the Northeast. Dry/breezy surface conditions and dry thunderstorms are possible this afternoon. Gusty, erratic winds may also accompany the storms, further aggravating fire conditions. pic.twitter.com/Wt9nIJ6ncm — NWS Storm Prediction Center (@NWSSPC) June 6, 2023

The Weather Service is also cautioning fires could erupt across Michigan, prompting red flag warnings there. “ Any fires that develop may quickly get out of control and become difficult to contain,” the Weather Service warned.

Where are the wildfires causing the smoke?

Current wildfires 🔥 across Canada via @NRCan https://t.co/YR85GAQAoQ.



Red - out of control

Yellow - being held

Blue - under control pic.twitter.com/PzqScZHEUo — Dayna Vettese 🌪️ (@daynavettese) June 5, 2023

While there is a threat of new blazes erupting in parts of the northeastern U.S., the source of much of the smoke pouring into the region is Quebec, Canada. Most broke out in the past week. Across Canada, there are 416 active fires, 240 of which the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre list as “out of control.”

The wildfires cropped up beneath a well-predicted “heat dome” or zone of high pressure, which brought sinking air and warm, dry conditions that broke records for the time of year and location.

Low pressure swirling clockwise over Nova Scotia, meanwhile, is making for a conveyor belt of northerly winds that is pumping the smoke south over the Great Lakes, Northeast and Mid-Atlantic.

Where is the smoke and where is it worst?

Satellite imagery around lunchtime Tuesday showed a massive shield of thick smoke wafting south from near Lake Huron and the Georgian Bay all the way to the Carolinas. Even the southern Appalachians were seeing some smoke. The thickest extended from Lake Erie to near New York City. A second zone of extremely poor air quality was present between Indianapolis and Cincinnati.

.@NOAA's #GOESEast continues to track thick #smoke and hazy skies across the northeastern U.S. this morning. #AirQuality Alerts are up for much of the Northeast and New England due to the fine particulates in the air created by the Canadian #wildfires. https://t.co/wJGBXDcNu2 pic.twitter.com/Q9gIZsTVqB — NOAA Satellites (@NOAASatellites) June 6, 2023

That said, poor air quality reached as far west as Minnesota, according to AirNow.gov, and a few hints of smoke were even flirting with the Georgia-Florida border.

Environmental agencies have also plastered air quality alerts across an expansive swath of the Northeast, cautioning “sensitive individuals, including those with heart or lung disease, the elderly, and the young should limit strenuous activities and the amount of time active outdoors.”

The code orange air quality alerts, meaning air quality is hazardous for vulnerable groups, cover Philadelphia, New York City, most of the Delmarva Peninsula, the majority of New York, all of Connecticut, Rhode Island, Vermont and Massachusetts and most of New Hampshire.

On Tuesday morning, the worst air quality was concentrated in western New York into Quebec and Ontario, where code orange and purple conditions were prevalent. They mean air quality is hazardous for all populations.

Jase Bernhardt, a professor of meteorology at Hofstra University, determined the Air Quality Index in Syracuse, N.Y., was the worst since reliable records began in 1999.

Meanwhile, forecasters at the Weather Service in Burlington, Vt., called the smoke situation “uncharted territory,” having never dealt with it before. “[W]e are learning and adapting as the event unfolds,” they wrote in a discussion.

How long will it last?

With no end in sight to the fires, the question of how long the smoke sticks around comes down to wind direction. Michigan, Indiana and Ohio should see improvement into Tuesday night, but Pennsylvania, the Virginias, Tennessee and the Carolinas will likely see smoke stick around.

Then on Wednesday into Thursday, an even worse round of wildfire smoke could waft south out of Canada on the backside of a north-to-south moving cold front. Pennsylvania, New York State and the Mid-Atlantic — including major metro areas like Philadelphia, Newark, New York, Baltimore, Washington and Richmond — will likely see very poor air quality. Outdoor recreation would probably be hazardous.

Winds will become more northwesterly Friday into Saturday. While that won’t fully clear the smoke, it will bring a reduction in the concentrations of fine particulate matter. Visibilities, sky conditions and air quality will improve somewhat.

How unusual are the fires?

Maybe the worst air quality New York City has seen in a long time as a smokey haze shrouds the sun as it rises behind midtown Manhattan and the Empire State Building, Tuesday #newyorkcity #nyc #newyork #haze @EmpireStateBldg @agreatbigcity #sunrise pic.twitter.com/e1Aw5XIFxB — Gary Hershorn (@GaryHershorn) June 6, 2023

Very unusual. Wildfires are normal to an extent across Canada and the western U.S. in the summertime, but outbreaks as widespread and numerous as these are virtually unheard of in late May into June. As such, the amount of smoke pouring into the Northeast is also exceptional.

More than 3.7 million acres are believed to have already been torched in Canada.

The Canadian Broadcast Corporation published a sobering graph comparing area burned thus far this year to prior years:

Some perspective on the Canadian wildfires...this shows total million hectares burned in Canada.



At over 3.5 million hectares burned so far, not only is this year beyond all but one of the past 6 year totals but will do it before the true wildfire season begins in July#nywx pic.twitter.com/XpFLlqt55d — Jim Teske (@JimTeskeNC9) June 6, 2023

While wildfires can be sparked in many different ways, the rapidity with which they spread is proportional to how hot and dry the ambient environment is. There exists a strong link between the frequency and intensity of heat domes and human-caused climate change. A number of high-end heat domes have already fostered wildfire outbreaks across Canada this year, and more appear to be in the offing.

Jason Samenow contributed to this report.

