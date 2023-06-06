P.M. Update: Air quality worsens Wednesday, as pleasant temperatures persist

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

* Code Orange air quality for D.C area Wednesday, and Code Red northeast toward Baltimore * If you could ignore the smoky haze, it was another pretty decent day across the area. Highs near or a few degrees above 80 are close to average for the time of year, and humidity remains on the low side. A couple of showers are passing mainly to our north and east late today. Our main weather story continues to be the wildfire smoke working its way across the Mid-Atlantic and surrounding regions.

Through Tonight: Air quality will remain poor through the evening in most spots. A few isolated raindrops are possible early evening, mainly northeast. Otherwise, it should stay hazy and turn seasonably cool tonight, with lows in the 50s to near 60. Winds will be light after dark.

View the current weather at The Washington Post.

🚨⚠️ CAUTION: #DC , #Baltimore & surrounding areas, we're forecasting bad #AirQuality region-wide, including a code red 🛑 in Baltimore tomorrow and DC Thursday 6/8. Everyone should limit their exposure by staying indoors & closing windows, especially those with risk factors. pic.twitter.com/6ZaCGUXFK8 — Clean Air Partners (@CleanAirPartner) June 6, 2023

Tomorrow (Wednesday): It’s looking a lot like Tuesday, maybe a touch cooler. Highs should be within a few degrees of 80. If it wasn’t for the wafting wildfire smoke, it would probably be quite a nice day. The smoke could be occasionally thick, especially late day, raising the risk of bad air quality again. Winds should blow from the northwest about 10 mph, with gusts near 20 mph.

Pollen update: Grass pollen is high at 24.3 grains per cubic meter of air. Tree pollen is moderate at 43 grains per cubic meter. Weed pollen and mold spores are low/moderate.

Dry: An unusual dry lightning threat was posted by the Storm Prediction Center on Tuesday, mainly to our northeast. This comes as some storms with lightning and meager amounts of rain pass by the region. We’ll probably miss out on the rain around here as our rainfall deficit grows. D.C. stands at 6.55 inches below average on the year through Monday. While no significant rain is anticipated in the near term, some may still fall, especially early next week.

6/6/23: Breezy/gusty winds and dry conditions will favor critical fire-weather conditions across portions of the Mid-Atlantic today, with new fire-starts possible from dry thunderstorms. Any fires that develop could get out of control. pic.twitter.com/2dBdn5JdCD — NWS Storm Prediction Center (@NWSSPC) June 6, 2023

