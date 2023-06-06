Midwest, Northeast face unusual summer fire threat as drought expands

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Wildfire hot spots could emerge in unusual locations this summer — from the Pacific Northwest to the Great Lakes to New England — according to the latest outlooks from the National Interagency Fire Center. Both recent and upcoming hot and dry weather, largely focused on the northern tier of the country, is driving the uptick in fire danger.

A wet winter and cool spring have suppressed wildfire activity across much of the West. Although acreage burned nationwide remains well below average so far this year, that may begin to shift in June. Recent intense heat waves may usher in an early fire season in the Pacific Northwest, which had a drier-than-normal winter. Fire danger has escalated in Michigan this past week, while a “flash drought” could emerge in parts of the Midwest and Northeast.

A sneak preview of the risk the Northeast faces emerged Tuesday as the National Weather Service declared a “critical” fire danger in southeast Pennsylvania and New Jersey because of low humidity, drought, gusty winds and the possibility of dry thunderstorms that unleash lightning but little rain. The Weather Service believes it’s the first time it has raised concerns about dry thunderstorms in the Northeast.

New Jersey has already seen multiple blazes erupt this spring.

A hot and dry Pacific Northwest

Along the northern tier of the West, fuels are quickly becoming more flammable and snow is melting rapidly.

“Despite it being only early June, vegetation is very dry [due to] our lack of precipitation,” the Weather Service in Seattle tweeted on Monday. “Fire danger will remain elevated through midweek.”

A red flag warning is in effect for the western slopes of the Cascades until 10 p.m. Tuesday, with elevated fire conditions possible over a larger swath of Washington.

A Red Flag Warning has been issued for portions of the south and central Cascades for most of Tuesday as dry and unstable conditions produce an environment favorable for fire starts and fire spreads. Note that fire conditions will still be favorable area-wide! #wawx pic.twitter.com/z9N9BhkiKK — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) June 5, 2023

Parts of Washington and Oregon saw their hottest and driest May on record, according to Dan McEvoy, a climatologist at the Desert Research Institute in Reno, Nev.

Snowpack also dramatically declined in May; areas that started the month near or above normal snow water equivalent were severely depleted by early June. Heightened wildfire potential is forecast for parts of the Pacific Northwest into September.

Michigan wildfires and fire danger

The Great Lakes states are the primary area of concern for fire danger in June. The zone of high-pressure plaguing Canada this spring has been oscillating into the region, bringing unusual heat.

Over the weekend, a wildfire near Grayling, Mich., burned about 2,400 acres and forced evacuations. It was 90 percent contained as of Monday, according to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.

“We’ve had very little rain over the last four weeks,” said Jeff Zoltowski, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Gaylord, Mich.

The region is mostly forested, populated with jack pines that require wildfire or prescribed burns to open their cones and release seeds.

“They want to burn … but when it doesn’t rain for weeks on end, that leaves us in a bad spot,” he said.

A fire weather watch is in effect until 9 p.m. Tuesday for parts of lower Michigan, with wildfire danger remaining high to extreme “all week long,” the Weather Service said. Prolonged dry conditions, combined with record-breaking heat and wind, led to extreme fire danger this past week across the state.

Today’s fire danger is still EXTREME throughout Michigan. We are working with our crews at the Wilderness Trail Fire in Crawford County and will have updated information as soon as it’s available.



Please be safe and help us keep other wildfires from breaking out. pic.twitter.com/8w7XHV7xlS — Michigan Department of Natural Resources (@MichiganDNR) June 4, 2023

“If we stay in this dry pattern, it isn’t just the timber — grasses can start drying out or curing,” said Stephen Marien, a meteorologist and fire weather program manager for the Eastern Area Coordination Center in St. Paul. “I think we’re already seeing that — that’s what is unusual.”

The landscape is usually lush in early summer with more frequent precipitation from passing weather systems. Fire potential tends to be higher in spring before grasses turn green and then again in the autumn when leaf litter covers the ground, he said.

“East of the Mississippi, summertime is usually our down period,” he said.

‘Flash drought’ possible in Midwest and Northeast

According to the latest U.S. Drought Monitor, there was a “huge expansion” of abnormal dryness over the last week from the Midwest to the Mid-Atlantic and into New England. Drought is expected to develop or worsen in these areas in June.

Some parts of the Midwest, such as Michigan, northeast Ohio and parts of Wisconsin, have had less than a quarter of their normal precipitation over the past 30 days, while nearly the entire region is under 75 percent of normal, according to Beth Hall, director of the Midwestern Regional Climate Center.

“Technically, a rapid intensification of drought is already occurring in some areas,” she said in an email. “This is attributed to no or very little precipitation occurring for an extended period that is coinciding with above-normal temperatures and low humidity.”

The culprits again are unusual and persistent zones of high-pressure in the middle of the continent that has been blocking any significant influx of moisture.

“There are several low-pressure systems that are going to move through the region, but if the atmosphere stays dry enough, we may not see too much in the way of precipitation and those ridges will quickly return,” she said.

Conditions in the Mid-Atlantic have also been very dry, especially in Pennsylvania, where some spots saw less than 10 percent of their normal precipitation last month.

While the northern fringe of the Northeast is forecast to see above normal wildfire potential in July and August, that fire risk could expand south, contract or disappear altogether, depending on summer weather.

“The weather patterns east of the Mississippi are more dynamic,” Marien said. “So wildfire outlooks can change quickly.”

Jason Samenow contributed to this report.

