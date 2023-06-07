Live updates Canadian wildfire smoke brings dangerous air pollution to U.S.

Smoke and haze from the wildfires ravaging swaths of Canadian forest have reached the eastern United States. Hazardous fine particles have degraded air quality in regions as far away as South Carolina, turning the skies gray and brown. As of early Wednesday, Canadian officials reported more than 400 active fires, with almost 250 listed as “out of control.” Although most of them broke out in the past week, wildfires across Canada have been intensifying since last month.
Here’s what to know
- New York City, Detroit and Toronto were ranked among the 10 cities with the world’s worst air quality, according to IQ Air, an air quality information platform. Hints of smoke were even flirting with the Georgia-Florida border.
- Many of the fires burning now in Canada are in the province of Quebec.
- People should stay indoors, limiting exposure to the smoke as much as possible, including during exercise, experts said. Be aware of your local air quality and wear masks that can filter out tiny particles, they added.
