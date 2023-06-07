Live updates Canadian wildfire smoke brings dangerous air pollution to U.S.

Smoke and haze from the wildfires ravaging swaths of Canadian forest have reached the eastern United States. Hazardous fine particles have degraded air quality in regions as far away as South Carolina, turning the skies gray and brown. As of early Wednesday, Canadian officials reported more than 400 active fires, with almost 250 listed as “out of control.” Although most of them broke out in the past week, wildfires across Canada have been intensifying since last month.