PM Update: Code Red air quality persists through Thursday

* Code Red through Thursday, unhealthy for the general population and particularly sensitive groups * We made it through about as smoky a day as you see around here. The pungent orange haze led to Code Red air quality conditions beginning last night and lasting through the day in the local region. A new plume that has targeted the New York-to-Philadelphia corridor this afternoon may only clip us, but it’s still likely that we see low-level smoke increase again tonight into early tomorrow.

Through Tonight: There was some slight easing in the smoke intensity late this afternoon, largely thanks to increased winds. Those gusts die off again around sunset, and north winds probably bring additional wildfire smoke into the region. It’s a good bet it’ll be at least as thick as this morning by sunrise, as lows settle across the 50s.

Tomorrow (Thursday): Smoke is hard to predict with any detail at any distance, but it seems likely it’ll blanket the area again Thursday morning. Code Orange or Code Red conditions are a good bet, perhaps again easing with time. Otherwise, shrouded sunshine. Smoke may keep us on the cool side, so highs are mainly in the mid- and upper 70s.

Pollen update: In case you were looking for more things to bother your airways, tree pollen is high at 110 grains per cubic meter of air. Grass pollen is also high at 33 grains per cubic meter.

