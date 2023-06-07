D.C.-area forecast: Mild and dry as serious smoke issues continue

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

* Code Orange air quality for D.C. area Wednesday, and Code Red northeast toward Baltimore * Today's daily digit Fast, informative and written just for locals. A somewhat subjective rating of the day's weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. 5/10: Another potential perfect score spoiled by smoke and poor air quality. Express forecast Today: Sun and haze, low humidity. Highs: Near 80.

Tonight: Thickening smoke, light winds. Lows: 50s.

Tomorrow: Some sun and smoke. Highs: Upper 70s to near 80. Forecast in detail As nice as our weather has been in recent weeks, two issues have persisted. First, we haven’t been getting enough rain. And second, wildfire smoke streaming in from the north has made for a number of hazy days. Neither issue looks to improve much, if at all, the next few days as we remain in a dry and smoky pattern. Beware of lower air quality today and probably tomorrow, too.

Today (Wednesday): Would be a gorgeous one if it weren’t for the smoke. Above the haze are mostly sunny skies as we head for highs near 80 and low humidity (dew points in the 40s). Just a bit of a breeze from the northwest, around 10 mph, with a few higher gusts. Because of the smoke, a Code Orange air quality alert is in effect for today, which means children, older adults and people with asthma, heart disease or other lung diseases should limit outdoor activity. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: The smoke probably thickens again tonight. Air quality could deteriorate even further. Otherwise, skies are mostly clear with lows in the 50s and light winds. Confidence: Medium-High

Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend...

Tomorrow (Thursday): Mostly sunny again, but probably still smoky, too. In fact, it’s possible we could have Code Red air quality, which is considered unhealthy for everyone. Temperatures are rather delightful, with highs in the upper 70s to near 80. Winds are light from the north and northwest. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy and pleasant with lows in the 50s. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

A touch cooler Friday and perhaps a few more clouds. Still pretty nice, though, with at least partly sunny skies and afternoon highs in the mid- to upper 70s. Could see a couple of small showers or thundershowers pop up in the area during the afternoon or evening. Mostly clear Friday night with lows in the 50s again. Confidence: Medium

High pressure is in control for much of the weekend. That means partly to mostly sunny skies with Saturday highs in the low to mid-80s and warmer Sunday highs in the mid-80s to near 90. As our next system approaches from the west, we could see a chance of showers and thunderstorms by Sunday afternoon or night, or they could hold off until Monday. Confidence: Medium

