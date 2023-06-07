D.C.-area forecast: Mild and dry as serious smoke issues continue

* Code Orange air quality for D.C. area Wednesday, and Code Red northeast toward Baltimore *
Today (Wednesday): Would be a gorgeous one if it weren’t for the smoke. Above the haze are mostly sunny skies as we head for highs near 80 and low humidity (dew points in the 40s). Just a bit of a breeze from the northwest, around 10 mph, with a few higher gusts. Because of the smoke, a Code Orange air quality alert is in effect for today, which means children, older adults and people with asthma, heart disease or other lung diseases should limit outdoor activity. Confidence: Medium-High
Tonight: The smoke probably thickens again tonight. Air quality could deteriorate even further. Otherwise, skies are mostly clear with lows in the 50s and light winds. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow (Thursday): Mostly sunny again, but probably still smoky, too. In fact, it’s possible we could have Code Red air quality, which is considered unhealthy for everyone. Temperatures are rather delightful, with highs in the upper 70s to near 80. Winds are light from the north and northwest. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy and pleasant with lows in the 50s. Confidence: Medium-High
A look ahead
A touch cooler Friday and perhaps a few more clouds. Still pretty nice, though, with at least partly sunny skies and afternoon highs in the mid- to upper 70s. Could see a couple of small showers or thundershowers pop up in the area during the afternoon or evening. Mostly clear Friday night with lows in the 50s again. Confidence: Medium
High pressure is in control for much of the weekend. That means partly to mostly sunny skies with Saturday highs in the low to mid-80s and warmer Sunday highs in the mid-80s to near 90. As our next system approaches from the west, we could see a chance of showers and thunderstorms by Sunday afternoon or night, or they could hold off until Monday. Confidence: Medium