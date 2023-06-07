Historic heat is roasting Puerto Rico, where it feels like 125 degrees

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Puerto Rico is slogging through a prolonged and historic heat wave, which “astonished” meteorologists are attributing to a confluence of weather and ocean patterns, as well as human-caused climate change. The heat index has reached as high as 125 degrees, and the dangerous heat is expected to continue through the weekend.

The National Weather Service, which has issued both excessive heat watches and warnings for different parts of Puerto Rico, has urged residents to take precautions amid “[p]rolonged periods of dangerously hot temperatures and high humidity.”

On Tuesday, San Juan set a record high temperature for the date of 95 degrees, surpassing the previous mark of 93. That came just two days after San Juan tied the daily record of 94, which was first set last year.

As heat indexes — taking into account both heat and humidity — soared above 110 degrees over parts of the island Tuesday, more than 100,000 customers lost power, according to ElVocero.com. Electricity was restored by Wednesday in most places, according to PowerOutage.US.

Life-threatening heat today in Puerto Rico so hot that some meteorologists are astonished. And more of the same to come this week. Heat index numbers as high as 115-125 today!! So what is going on? There are many factors, so let's dig in... thread 1/ pic.twitter.com/EMEgVkK9yE — Jeff Berardelli (@WeatherProf) June 6, 2023

Nighttime warmth has been unforgiving, with temperatures remaining above 80 degrees. Weather historian Maximiliano Herrera tweeted that San Juan registered a minimum temperature of 82 degrees — tied for the highest in June on record — for three days in a row.

“I can say that I never witness such heat wave like this, it’s been worse these days and the heat doesn’t let off even at night,” tweeted one local resident, named John.

The heat in Puerto Rico is part of a wider heat wave across the Caribbean. Herrera noted a temperature of 92 degrees Tuesday on the Dutch island of Saba, its hottest June day on record and second hottest for any month. Tuesday’s high of 95.5 in Aruba was its hottest June day on record. In the Dominican Republic, Santo Domingo set a record high minimum of 82 degrees.

“Nearly all over the Caribbeans temperatures are at record levels,” Herrera said in a tweet. “Historic.”

A number of weather, ocean and climate factors have combined to produce the punishing heat, which Jeff Berardelli, chief meteorologist at Tampa Bay’s WFLA-TV, called “so hot that some meteorologists are astonished.”

The main culprit is an unusually intense heat dome, or sprawling zone of high pressure. The sinking air under high pressure not only prevents clouds from developing, but air also warms as it sinks. Berardelli points to additional factors, including a wavy jet stream allowing heat to surge in from the south, record warm waters in the Atlantic Ocean, a developing El Niño and the overall influence of climate change.

Water temperatures in portions of the Atlantic are the warmest on record. Globally, the world’s oceans have been running at record high temperatures since March. The warm waters contribute to warmer air temperatures and also lead to higher humidity, which makes the air feel even hotter.

One more factor noted by Berardelli is the presence of Saharan dust. That dust is making for hazy skies over Puerto Rico. It can also enhance the heat by further suppressing cloud development.

The Weather Service office in San Juan said that excessive heat will continue through this weekend, the worst of it continuing to focus on northern portions of Puerto Rico. An excessive heat warning is in effect for north-central areas including the cities of Arecibo, Barceloneta, Dorado, Florida, Manati, Vega Alta and Vega Baja, where heat indexes of 112 to 115 are expected.

The combination of high heat and humidity “may cause heat illnesses to occur. Heat exhaustion or heat stroke likely with prolonged exposure or strenuous activity,” said the Weather Service, which recommended rescheduling strenuous activities to early morning or evening, wearing lightweight and loose clothing, and drinking plenty of water to avoid heat exhaustion or heat stroke.

The Weather Service also cautioned that young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles. The United States has already seen six children die in hot cars this year, doubling the pace of last year.

A heat advisory is in effect Wednesday to the west and east of the warning area. While that is one step below an excessive heat warning, the Weather Service is still warning of “dangerous situations in which heat related illnesses are possible.”

The extreme heat in Puerto Rico and across the Caribbean may be a harbinger of what’s to come as a developing El Niño coincides with record high ocean temperatures. The two could combine to create more extreme episodes in parts of the world later this summer and beyond. But forecasters say the exact impacts are unpredictable because they aren’t sure how strong the El Niño will get, and because this would be the first time a strong El Niño arrives amid such warm ocean waters.

Longer and more frequent heat waves such as this one are an expected consequence of climate change.

