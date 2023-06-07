The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

How long will wildfire smoke last? Here’s the latest forecast.

By
and 
June 7, 2023 at 6:25 p.m. EDT
A person in Brooklyn looks at Lower Manhattan as haze from wildfires burning in Canada fills the air Wednesday. (Justin Lane/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)
3 min

New York City experienced its worst air quality on record Wednesday afternoon as wildfire smoke poured south from Canada. For at least the next 24 to 48 hours, New York and a number of other major cities in the Northeast, Ohio Valley and Mid-Atlantic will continue to experience smoke-filled skies.

Air quality alerts are in effect through at least Thursday in large parts of this region. They may also need to be extended into Friday, before smoke may begin to lessen somewhat.

Near-surface smoke forecast

For June 8, 10 a.m.

Light

Heavy

CANADA

Fires detected

by satellite

ONTARIO

QUEBEC

U.S.

MAINE

Ottawa

VT.

N.H.

N.Y.

Toronto

U.S.

Boston

MICH.

Detroit

New York

Chicago

PA.

Philadelphia

OHIO

D.C.

Indianapolis

Charlottesville

VA.

KY.

N.C.

Nashville

TENN.

Atlantic

Ocean

S.C.

Atlanta

GA.

200 MILES

Source: NOAA and NASA

THE WASHINGTON POST

A high-resolution weather forecast model, known as the HRRR, which simulates atmospheric features, suggests that plumes of smoke — very thick in some places at times — will continue to cycle through the Northeast and Ohio Valley into Friday.

Below is a forecast based on that model, noting that it is not perfect and that actual conditions may vary from its projections, especially further out in time.

(Photo by AFP PHOTO / Nova Scotia Government)
Wildfire smoke can travel great distances, with particulates small enough to enter the bloodstream through your lungs if inhaled. If you’re in an area affected by smoke, limit your outdoor activities (especially when exercising) and wear a good mask outside that can filter fine particles. Here’s how to protect yourself from wildfire smoke.
Wednesday night forecast

The exceptionally thick cloud of wildfire smoke over New York City and extending into eastern Pennsylvania will linger through early Thursday, probably thinning some near the Big Apple around daybreak. At the same time, a filament of the smoke should slide south toward the nation’s capital, degrading air quality in Baltimore and D.C. That same tongue of smoke will affect New Jersey, the Delmarva Peninsula and parts of the Mid-Atlantic east of the Blue Ridge around sunrise.

What to know about the Canadian wildfires and smoke across the Northeast

Thursday

That first wisp of dense smoke will languish for much of the day over portions of Virginia, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey and southern Pennsylvania. A new batch of smoke will begin to fester over western New York state. By Thursday night, it will probably creep into northwest Pennsylvania and northern Ohio.

A high-resolution rapid refresh weather model predicts the movement of the Canadian wildfire smoke through the United States. (Video: Pivotal Weather)

Friday morning

That second intense cloud of smoke will push south off Lake Erie. Northerly winds will steer it into southwest Pennsylvania, including Pittsburgh, as well as much of Ohio. The smoke may also extend west into southern Michigan, including Detroit, and northeast Indiana, as well as east into northern West Virginia, Maryland, Northern Virginia, D.C. and the Delmarva Peninsula.

The best air quality index apps to check wildfire smoke levels near you

After Friday morning

The smoke is being cycled through the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic by a counterclockwise-spinning low-pressure system over Nova Scotia.

Beyond early Friday, the low-pressure zone will have drifted south-southwest and weakened over the western Atlantic. This should allow smoke plumes to somewhat disperse as the steering flow from the north subsides. By Saturday, a greater westerly component to the wind should reduce the smoke.

However, as long as the fires burn in Canada, different steering currents in the atmosphere may direct smoke into different parts of the Lower 48 states at times. The fire season in Canada is only beginning, so additional bouts of smoke are probable through the summer months.

