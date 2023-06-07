How long will wildfire smoke last? Here’s the latest forecast.

New York City experienced its worst air quality on record Wednesday afternoon as wildfire smoke poured south from Canada. For at least the next 24 to 48 hours, New York and a number of other major cities in the Northeast, Ohio Valley and Mid-Atlantic will continue to experience smoke-filled skies.
Near-surface smoke forecast
For June 8, 10 a.m.
Light
Heavy
A high-resolution weather forecast model, known as the HRRR, which simulates atmospheric features, suggests that plumes of smoke — very thick in some places at times — will continue to cycle through the Northeast and Ohio Valley into Friday.
Below is a forecast based on that model, noting that it is not perfect and that actual conditions may vary from its projections, especially further out in time.
Wednesday night forecast
The exceptionally thick cloud of wildfire smoke over New York City and extending into eastern Pennsylvania will linger through early Thursday, probably thinning some near the Big Apple around daybreak. At the same time, a filament of the smoke should slide south toward the nation’s capital, degrading air quality in Baltimore and D.C. That same tongue of smoke will affect New Jersey, the Delmarva Peninsula and parts of the Mid-Atlantic east of the Blue Ridge around sunrise.
Thursday
That first wisp of dense smoke will languish for much of the day over portions of Virginia, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey and southern Pennsylvania. A new batch of smoke will begin to fester over western New York state. By Thursday night, it will probably creep into northwest Pennsylvania and northern Ohio.
Friday morning
That second intense cloud of smoke will push south off Lake Erie. Northerly winds will steer it into southwest Pennsylvania, including Pittsburgh, as well as much of Ohio. The smoke may also extend west into southern Michigan, including Detroit, and northeast Indiana, as well as east into northern West Virginia, Maryland, Northern Virginia, D.C. and the Delmarva Peninsula.
After Friday morning
The smoke is being cycled through the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic by a counterclockwise-spinning low-pressure system over Nova Scotia.
Beyond early Friday, the low-pressure zone will have drifted south-southwest and weakened over the western Atlantic. This should allow smoke plumes to somewhat disperse as the steering flow from the north subsides. By Saturday, a greater westerly component to the wind should reduce the smoke.
However, as long as the fires burn in Canada, different steering currents in the atmosphere may direct smoke into different parts of the Lower 48 states at times. The fire season in Canada is only beginning, so additional bouts of smoke are probable through the summer months.
Canadian wildfire smoke
Latest news: Smoke from Canadian wildfires is spreading south over much of the Midwest, Ohio Valley, Northeast and Mid-Atlantic, bringing dangerous air pollution to the United States. Follow live updates on the wildfires and the impact on air quality.
Where the wildfire smoke is the worst: Satellite imagery Tuesday evening showed smoke covering the Northeast and extending into the Carolinas. Air quality in New York City was particularly poor, and officials urged at-risk residents to wear high-quality masks outdoors. See photos from New York as smoke blankets the city.
Air Quality Index: The U.S. Air Quality Index is the EPA’s index for measuring and reporting air quality. Here’s an explanation of what Code Red, Code Purple and more mean and why wildfire smoke is so bad for you, plus how to protect yourself.