How long will wildfire smoke last? Here’s the latest forecast.

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

New York City experienced its worst air quality on record Wednesday afternoon as wildfire smoke poured south from Canada. For at least the next 24 to 48 hours, New York and a number of other major cities in the Northeast, Ohio Valley and Mid-Atlantic will continue to experience smoke-filled skies. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Air quality alerts are in effect through at least Thursday in large parts of this region. They may also need to be extended into Friday, before smoke may begin to lessen somewhat.

Near-surface smoke forecast For June 8, 10 a.m. Light Heavy CANADA Fires detected by satellite ONTARIO QUEBEC U.S. MAINE Ottawa VT. N.H. N.Y. Toronto U.S. Boston MICH. Detroit New York Chicago PA. Philadelphia OHIO D.C. Indianapolis Charlottesville VA. KY. N.C. Nashville TENN. Atlantic Ocean S.C. Atlanta GA. 200 MILES Source: NOAA and NASA THE WASHINGTON POST Near-surface smoke forecast For June 8, 10 a.m. Light Heavy CANADA Fires detected by satellite ONTARIO QUEBEC U.S. MAINE Ottawa VT. N.H. N.Y. Toronto Boston Detroit New York PA. Philadelphia OHIO D.C. Charlottesville VA. 100 MILES KY. N.C. TENN. S.C. Atlanta Atlantic Ocean GA. Source: NOAA and NASA THE WASHINGTON POST Near-surface smoke forecast For June 8, 10 a.m. Light Heavy CANADA Fires detected by satellite QUEBEC U.S. ONTARIO Ottawa VT. N.H. N.Y. Toronto Boston Detroit PA. New York Philadelphia OHIO D.C. Charlottesville VA. KY. TENN. N.C. S.C. Atlanta Atlantic Ocean GA. 100 MILES Source: NOAA and NASA THE WASHINGTON POST

A high-resolution weather forecast model, known as the HRRR, which simulates atmospheric features, suggests that plumes of smoke — very thick in some places at times — will continue to cycle through the Northeast and Ohio Valley into Friday.

Below is a forecast based on that model, noting that it is not perfect and that actual conditions may vary from its projections, especially further out in time.

Advertisement

Wednesday night forecast

The exceptionally thick cloud of wildfire smoke over New York City and extending into eastern Pennsylvania will linger through early Thursday, probably thinning some near the Big Apple around daybreak. At the same time, a filament of the smoke should slide south toward the nation’s capital, degrading air quality in Baltimore and D.C. That same tongue of smoke will affect New Jersey, the Delmarva Peninsula and parts of the Mid-Atlantic east of the Blue Ridge around sunrise.

Thursday

That first wisp of dense smoke will languish for much of the day over portions of Virginia, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey and southern Pennsylvania. A new batch of smoke will begin to fester over western New York state. By Thursday night, it will probably creep into northwest Pennsylvania and northern Ohio.

A high-resolution rapid refresh weather model predicts the movement of the Canadian wildfire smoke through the United States. (Video: Pivotal Weather)

Friday morning

Advertisement

That second intense cloud of smoke will push south off Lake Erie. Northerly winds will steer it into southwest Pennsylvania, including Pittsburgh, as well as much of Ohio. The smoke may also extend west into southern Michigan, including Detroit, and northeast Indiana, as well as east into northern West Virginia, Maryland, Northern Virginia, D.C. and the Delmarva Peninsula.

After Friday morning

The smoke is being cycled through the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic by a counterclockwise-spinning low-pressure system over Nova Scotia.

Beyond early Friday, the low-pressure zone will have drifted south-southwest and weakened over the western Atlantic. This should allow smoke plumes to somewhat disperse as the steering flow from the north subsides. By Saturday, a greater westerly component to the wind should reduce the smoke.

However, as long as the fires burn in Canada, different steering currents in the atmosphere may direct smoke into different parts of the Lower 48 states at times. The fire season in Canada is only beginning, so additional bouts of smoke are probable through the summer months.

GiftOutline Gift Article