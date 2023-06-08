Live updates U.S. rushes firefighters to Canada as hazardous air conditions continue on East Coast

President Biden ordered the deployment of all available federal firefighting assets after noxious haze from Canada’s wildfires plunged air quality on the East Coast to hazardous levels. Biden spoke with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to offer the additional support after the United States sent more than 600 firefighters and other personnel to fight nearly 250 fires burning across Canada. Millions of people continue to breathe acrid air, including in New York, which was shrouded in an orange apocalyptic haze, and down into Pennsylvania, which is recording some of the worst air quality in the world.
Here’s what to know
- Air quality alerts remain in effect in the U.S. Northeast and Midwest and might extend into Friday, when the smoke is expected to disperse. New York City is expected to be hit by a fresh batch of smoke, which is likely to move onward into northwest Pennsylvania and northern Ohio by the end of day.
- The smoke-filled skies prompted urgent calls for tackling climate change. The world needs to urgently reduce wildfire risk and make peace with nature, António Guterres, the United Nations chief said, while Trudeau promised to work on addressing the impact of the fires that have upended lives.
- Agencies in the United States have warned of high risk for local wildfires across parts of the Northeast, citing dry air and gusty winds in areas facing mild drought, which would worsen air conditions.
- People should stay indoors, limiting exposure to the smoke, experts said. Be aware of your local air quality and wear masks that can filter out tiny particles, they added. If people do go outside, they should wear high-quality masks — such as a N95 or KN95.
Skip to end of carouselEnd of carousel
Air quality alerts remain in effect in the U.S. Northeast and Midwest and might extend into Friday, when the smoke is expected to disperse. New York City is expected to be hit by a fresh batch of smoke, which is likely to move onward into northwest Pennsylvania and northern Ohio by the end of day.
The smoke-filled skies prompted urgent calls for tackling climate change. The world needs to urgently reduce wildfire risk and make peace with nature, António Guterres, the United Nations chief said, while Trudeau promised to work on addressing the impact of the fires that have upended lives.
Agencies in the United States have warned of high risk for local wildfires across parts of the Northeast, citing dry air and gusty winds in areas facing mild drought, which would worsen air conditions.
People should stay indoors, limiting exposure to the smoke, experts said. Be aware of your local air quality and wear masks that can filter out tiny particles, they added. If people do go outside, they should wear high-quality masks — such as a N95 or KN95.
1/4
Just now
Just now
16 min ago
16 min ago
37 min ago
37 min ago
1 hour ago
1 hour ago
1 hour ago
1 hour ago
1 hour ago
1 hour ago
1 hour ago
1 hour ago