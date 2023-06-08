Live updates U.S. rushes firefighters to Canada as hazardous air conditions continue on East Coast

President Biden ordered the deployment of all available federal firefighting assets after noxious haze from Canada’s wildfires plunged air quality on the East Coast to hazardous levels. Biden spoke with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to offer the additional support after the United States sent more than 600 firefighters and other personnel to fight nearly 250 fires burning across Canada. Millions of people continue to breathe acrid air, including in New York, which was shrouded in an orange apocalyptic haze, and down into Pennsylvania, which is recording some of the worst air quality in the world.