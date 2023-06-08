PM Update: Record poor air quality eases somewhat into Friday

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

* Code Red, unhealthy conditions, continuing this evening | Code Orange Friday, unhealthy for sensitive groups — may be higher alert in morning * After peaking at hourly air quality values of 273 AQI in the city and 314 AQI in the immediate area at Franconia, we’ve seen smoke pollution diminish somewhat late today — like yesterday — as winds kicked up in the relative heat. Also like yesterday, we’ll see those winds diminish to light out of the north with sunset. That could very well allow additional smoke to settle in Friday morning. With some luck, it won’t be quite as bad as today.

Through tonight: Along with an increase in clouds tonight, more smoke spills in, which may keep us from clearing out much more than we’ve seen so far in the low levels. Any additional smoke may add to our woes late night into the morning. Lows make the 50s.

Advertisement

View the current weather at The Washington Post.

Tomorrow (Friday): It’s a good bet that air quality remains unhealthy for at least the first half of tomorrow. The morning may be particularly tough. Mid- to upper 70s should do it for highs. Light winds from the north turn to come from the west late, which will eventually really dislodge the low-level smoke.

See David Streit’s forecast through the weekend. And if you haven’t already, join us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock.

Pollen update: Tree and grass pollen are both moderate/high.

Record smoke pollution: Yesterday was the record for PM2.5 — in this case, smoke particulates — in the D.C. area, even beating the worst of the Independence Day smokefests in the past 2½ decades. The 24-hour value at Franconia broke the record for the D.C. area since 1999 at an AQI of 176. The 162 AQI at McMillan Reservoir inside the District also surpassed all other readings there.

Today, the same sites are poised to finish well above the record values of yesterday. Incredible.

Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email inbox? Subscribe here.

GiftOutline Gift Article