D.C.-area forecast: Still smoky today; less hazy and warmer this weekend

* Code red air quality alert today * Today’s daily digit Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. 5/10: Mild enough to please folk, but all this smoke is no joke! Express forecast Today: Smoke-filtered sun and a light breeze. Highs: 75-79

Tonight: Hazy, light breeze. Lows: 54-58

Tomorrow: Increasing clouds with p.m. scattered showers/storms possible. Highs: 73-77 Forecast in detail The pall of smoke is likely to be with us at least today and it’s still not clear exactly when this assault on our eyes and lungs will be completely over. The smoke should at least lessen somewhat toward the weekend, but a few showers are likely to pop up Friday afternoon. More meaningful rain relief should holdoff until early next week. Temperatures are generally pleasnt but for a brief heat spike Sunday.

Today (Thursday): Another surge of smoke is likely to reach the area this morning and then gradually ease in the afternoon. The sun will shine meekly through keeping highs comfortably in the upper 70s. North breezes are light. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Skies remain hazy so it’s uncertain whether the duo of Venus/Mars in the evening sky will still glow through. Breezes remain light from the northwest overnight with lows mainly in the mid-50s. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Friday): Another surge of smoke is possible over the area. Clouds begin to pop up by midday and a few showers and thunderstorms are possible later in the afternoon if the smoke is not strong enough to suppress them. Light northwest winds persist. Highs are mainly mid-70s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Any showers should quickly dissipate after sunset. Hopefully, the haze will dissipate as well with clearing skies overnight and lows in the low-to-mid 50s. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Skies are sunny and hopefully less hazy Saturday morning but clouds become more abundant in the afternoon. Temperatures should still creep a little higher to peak in the lower 80s. Overnight clears with lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Confidence: Medium-High

Sunday is partly sunny and dry. South winds build as a storm develops out in the Midwest. This pushes highs into the upper 80s but humidity remains on the low side. Overnight lows hold in the mid-to-upper 60s. Confidence: Medium-High

Clouds are in good supply Monday and, as the Midwest storm nears, showers and storms are likely and could bring better than a half inch of rain to the area by late day. Highs should peak in the low-to-mid 80s before the showers. Confidence: Medium

