Wildfires live briefing: Smoke continues to drape the East, but may start to subside

Weather forecasters predict that the wildfire smoke from Canada that has blanketed much of the eastern United States could begin to subside by late Friday, though air quality alerts remained in effect in many states Friday morning.

Over the last two days, New York and Washington recorded their worst particle pollution on record, leading to the cancellation of professional sports games and outdoor activities at schools as experts warned of more extreme weather events. In a statement, President Biden called the effects of the smoke “another stark reminder of the impacts of climate change” as the air pollution prompted calls to tackle climate change.