Wildfires live briefing: Smoke continues to drape the East, but may start to subside

Key developments
- There are still 427 active fires burning across Canada, more than half of them out of control, according to authorities there. The largest number of fires is still in Quebec, the source of the poor air quality in the northeastern United States.
- Air quality levels have improved markedly, though health warnings are still in place for many East Coast cities. The U.S. Air Quality Index issued Code Red and Code Orange alerts in many parts of the East Coast, including Washington D.C., Pennsylvania and Delaware. In New York, the air quality was categorized as a mix of “moderate” and “unhealthy for sensitive groups” as of 6 a.m. Eastern. (Here’s our guide to decoding the Air Quality Index.)
- Many workers whose jobs require time in the outdoors have plowed on this week despite the abysmal air quality up and down the East Coast. The predicament of this group, which includes dog walkers, delivery drivers and farm laborers, reveals how outdoor laborers, more than any other segment of the workforce, remain vulnerable when it comes to climate change.
Today’s forecast
- Another intense cloud of smoke may linger much of Friday in the eastern Mid-Atlantic, but improvement should arrive from the west as the smoke is pushed offshore.
- By Saturday, a greater westerly component to the wind should reduce the smoke in most areas. However, parts of New York state and New England could still see some more diffuse periods of smoke.
Your questions answered
- What exactly is in all that smoke? The haze that transformed blue skies this week is a noxious mixture of particles and gases that can spread across long distances, potentially harming anything with a heartbeat. Many of the microscopic particles sneak into our lungs and impair breathing. Others irritate our skin, throat and eyes. Some chemicals dissipate quickly, while others can linger for months in our atmosphere.
- How can you protect yourself from wildfire smoke? What are the health risks of smoke exposure? Here’s what you need to know.
- How can parents protect children amid hazardous air quality? The Washington Post spoke to Lisa Patel, a pediatrician and executive director of the Medical Society Consortium on Climate and Health.
- Humans aren’t the only creatures vulnerable to health hazards. Animal health experts say for pet owners, the simplest thing to remember during an air quality crisis is that if you have to go indoors, your animals probably do, too.
From our reporters
- What should you know about making your indoor air safer? These are the five things this climate reporter wanted people to know as the worry set in this week.
- Smoke brings a warning: There’s no escaping climate’s threat to health, and that threat can transcend national borders.
- The smoke will fade in the United States. But cities across the globe aren’t so lucky. One study last year found air pollution shaves more than two years off the global average life expectancy, and roughly 97 percent of the world’s population live in places where air pollution exceeds World Health Organization limits.
