PM Update: Isolated showers this evening ahead of a toastier weekend

Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through Tonight: A quick-hitting shower or thundershower will be possible through about sunset. It will be a pleasant evening on the whole, if on the cool side compared with typical mid-June. Winds from the west should help keep smoke on the low side, although it may temporarily increase in coverage at times — probably mainly below unhealthy levels for the general population. Lows will range across the 50s under otherwise mainly clear skies.
View the current weather at The Washington Post.
Tomorrow (Saturday): There could be some haze, especially early until winds kick up a bit. Generally, though, it will be decent. Cleaner air should win out and temperatures will warm up. There will be lots of sun, as temperatures reach the mid-80s or so for highs. Winds will still be mainly out of the west, around 10 mph, with gusts upward of 20 mph.
Sunday: We’ll have a mix of sun and clouds, with the most sun in the first half of the day. Clouds will billow in the afternoon warmth, potentially sparking a storm or two. Otherwise, highs will be near 90 as humidity rises toward moderate levels late in the day.
See Camden Walker’s forecast through the beginning of next week. And if you haven’t already, join us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock.
Pollen update: Grass pollen is moderate/high at 17.3 grains per cubic meter of air. Tree pollen is moderate. Weed pollen and mold spores are low/moderate.
Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email in-box? Subscribe here.