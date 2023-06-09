PM Update: Isolated showers this evening ahead of a toastier weekend

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share



Radar courtesy MyRadar | © OpenStreetMap contributors Average highs are now in the mid-80s, so we’ve been a little spoiled on that side amid the terrible air. If it wasn’t for those wildfires, it would have been a stunning stretch for this time of year. Today’s highs were only in the mid-70s in most spots. Alas. Now that we are ditching the most problematic smoke, temperatures are about to spike back to values we might expect while wandering into summer.

Through Tonight: A quick-hitting shower or thundershower will be possible through about sunset. It will be a pleasant evening on the whole, if on the cool side compared with typical mid-June. Winds from the west should help keep smoke on the low side, although it may temporarily increase in coverage at times — probably mainly below unhealthy levels for the general population. Lows will range across the 50s under otherwise mainly clear skies.



Tomorrow (Saturday): There could be some haze, especially early until winds kick up a bit. Generally, though, it will be decent. Cleaner air should win out and temperatures will warm up. There will be lots of sun, as temperatures reach the mid-80s or so for highs. Winds will still be mainly out of the west, around 10 mph, with gusts upward of 20 mph.

Sunday: We’ll have a mix of sun and clouds, with the most sun in the first half of the day. Clouds will billow in the afternoon warmth, potentially sparking a storm or two. Otherwise, highs will be near 90 as humidity rises toward moderate levels late in the day.

Pollen update: Grass pollen is moderate/high at 17.3 grains per cubic meter of air. Tree pollen is moderate. Weed pollen and mold spores are low/moderate.

