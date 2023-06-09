The D.C. region just saw its worst smoke pollution on record

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Records for particle pollution were just smashed across the Washington region. Many were first topped Wednesday and then surpassed Thursday as thick smoke drifting in from Canada peaked. Code Red conditions were widespread both days, and many locations even hit the Code Purple and Maroon categories Thursday, the two highest levels on the Air Quality Index (AQI) scale. The Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments confirmed that the Washington region reached Code Purple levels for particle pollution for the first time under the current air alert system.

The AQI, with numeric values from 0 to 500, is helpful for putting the recent smoke pollution into historic perspective:

At values of 101 to 150 (Code Orange), the air is unhealthy for sensitive groups;

At values of 151 to 200 (Code Red), the air is unhealthy for some of the general public;

At values of 201 to 300 (Code Purple), the air is very unhealthy for everyone;

At values above 300 (Code Maroon), the air is hazardous for everyone.

What records were set

The AQI averaged 203 on Thursday — highest on record — in Franconia, Va., the primary monitoring location for the D.C. area. Such readings are more common in major cities in the developing world.

Advertisement

Many other locations set AQI records Thursday, including:

McMillan Reservoir (in the District), with an AQI of 184, surpassing Wednesday’s 162

Lake Montebello (Baltimore), with an AQI of 165

Rockville, with an AQI of 159, surpassing 152 Wednesday

Shenandoah National Park, with an AQI of 151

Note that some locations set records over two straight days. Also note that these numbers are 24-hour averages and that peak levels were much higher.

Air quality generally improved toward the mountains, but monitoring stations as far west as Hagerstown, Md., registered their second-highest AQIs during this event, reaching Code Red levels.

Other than on the Fourth of July — when there is significant particle pollution from fireworks — Code Red conditions have been very rare in recent years. The last instance of particle pollution Code Red conditions in Washington outside July 4 occurred in February 2011.

Spikes to Code Purple and Code Maroon

The 24-hour averages summarized above only tell part of the story. For a time on Thursday morning, most of the D.C. area posted Code Purple (201 to 300) or even Maroon (over 300) AQI levels.

Here are some of the peak hourly AQI values that were observed:

Franconia: 314

Edgewood, Md.: 287

Lake Montebello (Baltimore): 274

McMillan Reservoir (D.C.): 273

Greenleaf Rec Center (D.C.): 268

Beltsville: 259

Laurel: 244

Rockville: 214

Hagerstown: 217

Syria, Va. (Shenandoah National Park): 195

The smoke is waning

AQI values locally were mainly in the Code Yellow — or moderate — range Friday, although some Code Orange and Red conditions lingered east of the Chesapeake Bay.

Additional bouts of Canadian wildfire smoke are possible in the weeks ahead, although wind patterns through the weekend should ensure cleaner skies.

GiftOutline Gift Article