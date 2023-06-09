The D.C. region just saw its worst smoke pollution on record

Records for particle pollution were just smashed across the Washington region. Many were first topped Wednesday and then surpassed Thursday as thick smoke drifting in from Canada peaked.
The AQI, with numeric values from 0 to 500, is helpful for putting the recent smoke pollution into historic perspective:
- At values of 101 to 150 (Code Orange), the air is unhealthy for sensitive groups;
- At values of 151 to 200 (Code Red), the air is unhealthy for some of the general public;
- At values of 201 to 300 (Code Purple), the air is very unhealthy for everyone;
- At values above 300 (Code Maroon), the air is hazardous for everyone.
What records were set
The AQI averaged 203 on Thursday — highest on record — in Franconia, Va., the primary monitoring location for the D.C. area. Such readings are more common in major cities in the developing world.
Many other locations set AQI records Thursday, including:
- McMillan Reservoir (in the District), with an AQI of 184, surpassing Wednesday’s 162
- Lake Montebello (Baltimore), with an AQI of 165
- Rockville, with an AQI of 159, surpassing 152 Wednesday
- Shenandoah National Park, with an AQI of 151
Note that some locations set records over two straight days. Also note that these numbers are 24-hour averages and that peak levels were much higher.
Air quality generally improved toward the mountains, but monitoring stations as far west as Hagerstown, Md., registered their second-highest AQIs during this event, reaching Code Red levels.
Other than on the Fourth of July — when there is significant particle pollution from fireworks — Code Red conditions have been very rare in recent years. The last instance of particle pollution Code Red conditions in Washington outside July 4 occurred in February 2011.
Spikes to Code Purple and Code Maroon
The 24-hour averages summarized above only tell part of the story. For a time on Thursday morning, most of the D.C. area posted Code Purple (201 to 300) or even Maroon (over 300) AQI levels.
Here are some of the peak hourly AQI values that were observed:
- Franconia: 314
- Edgewood, Md.: 287
- Lake Montebello (Baltimore): 274
- McMillan Reservoir (D.C.): 273
- Greenleaf Rec Center (D.C.): 268
- Beltsville: 259
- Laurel: 244
- Rockville: 214
- Hagerstown: 217
- Syria, Va. (Shenandoah National Park): 195
The smoke is waning
AQI values locally were mainly in the Code Yellow — or moderate — range Friday, although some Code Orange and Red conditions lingered east of the Chesapeake Bay.
Additional bouts of Canadian wildfire smoke are possible in the weeks ahead, although wind patterns through the weekend should ensure cleaner skies.