D.C.-area forecast: Warmer today, and turning hotter for Sunday

Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight 7/10: Fairly typical for June, which seems unusual of late. Some haze is still possible. Express forecast Today: Mostly sunny. Haze possible. Highs: Mid-80s.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows: Upper 50s to mid-60s.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. Isolated storm. Highs: Near 90. Forecast in detail We’re trading thick smoke of the week for increasing heat this weekend. In this case, not the worst trade if it comes to pass. Today’s pretty close to normal in the end. We are into the mid-80s now per average this time of year. Tomorrow we could be dealing with our second 90-degree day of the year. On the low side when it comes to those by mid-June. No complaints here, though.

Today (Saturday): Sunshine rules and wildfire smoke is minimal although it may still contribute to a haze. Humidity stays on the low side as temperatures rise into the mid-80s for highs. Winds are from the west and southwest around 5 to 10 mph with gusts near 20 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Clouds remain few through a pleasant evening. It should stay comfortable overnight, with lows ranging from the upper 50s to mid-60s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Sunday): Skies are sunniest early in the day, with clouds building in the midday and afternoon heat. It should be mainly dry, but an isolated storm or two could pop up late. Highs are set to target 90. Winds blow from the south and southwest around 10 to 20 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Humidity is probably elevated through the night and skies increasingly fill with clouds. This combo helps keep us warmer than recently, with lows in the upper 60s to low 70s. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

There’s a better chance of rain Monday as a cold front moves toward the area. Odds are best in the afternoon and evening, when some storms could be strong and produce briefly moderate to heavy rain. Near 80 t0 low 80s for highs. Someone could pick up as much as half an inch or an inch, but it may be hit or miss. Confidence: Medium

Sunnier skies should return for Tuesday. So will lower humidity behind the front. It’s looking rather nice as temperatures head for the low 80s or so in the afternoon. Confidence: Medium

