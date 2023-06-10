D.C.-area forecast: Warmer today, and turning hotter for Sunday

Today (Saturday): Sunshine rules and wildfire smoke is minimal although it may still contribute to a haze. Humidity stays on the low side as temperatures rise into the mid-80s for highs. Winds are from the west and southwest around 5 to 10 mph with gusts near 20 mph. Confidence: Medium-High
Tonight: Clouds remain few through a pleasant evening. It should stay comfortable overnight, with lows ranging from the upper 50s to mid-60s. Confidence: Medium-High
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest weather updates. Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend…
Tomorrow (Sunday): Skies are sunniest early in the day, with clouds building in the midday and afternoon heat. It should be mainly dry, but an isolated storm or two could pop up late. Highs are set to target 90. Winds blow from the south and southwest around 10 to 20 mph. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow night: Humidity is probably elevated through the night and skies increasingly fill with clouds. This combo helps keep us warmer than recently, with lows in the upper 60s to low 70s. Confidence: Medium-High
A look ahead
There’s a better chance of rain Monday as a cold front moves toward the area. Odds are best in the afternoon and evening, when some storms could be strong and produce briefly moderate to heavy rain. Near 80 t0 low 80s for highs. Someone could pick up as much as half an inch or an inch, but it may be hit or miss. Confidence: Medium
Sunnier skies should return for Tuesday. So will lower humidity behind the front. It’s looking rather nice as temperatures head for the low 80s or so in the afternoon. Confidence: Medium