The U.S. just saw its worst wildfire smoke in recent history. Could it happen again?

Listen 7 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The wildfire smoke that disrupted daily life this week across a large swath of the eastern United States sent air quality plunging to the lowest levels on record. Schools closed, shifted to remote learning or canceled outdoor activities. Major League Baseball games were postponed in New York City, Philadelphia and Washington. Flights were delayed at several airports, and the National Zoo in D.C. was closed for a day. Even a few theater performances were canceled in New York City as smoke made cast members sick.

A rare set of weather and climate conditions conspired to funnel the improbable surge of smoke southward from Canada. Yet amid a hot, dry summer in Canada — intensified by human-caused climate change — fires will probably keep raging. This raises the odds of more smoky incursions, even as this week’s exceptional event has set a very high bar.

How bad was it?

The siege of smoke into the Lower 48 states has no recent precedent.

Wednesday and Thursday were the two smokiest days in recent U.S. history, according to data analyzed by the Stanford Environmental Change and Human Outcomes Lab (ECHO) which dates back to 2006. On Wednesday alone, nearly 60 million people were exposed to high levels of smoke pollution.

The amount of smoke pollution observed on both Wednesday and Thursday blew away the previous record holder, Sept. 13, 2020, when massive fires raged in California.

Advertisement

Taking into account the three exceptional days this week and the seven which occurred in California in September 2020, all 10 of the smokiest days since 2006 have occurred since 2020. They are potentially an ominous harbinger of more smoke onslaughts as large, dangerous fires increase in a warming climate.

The smoke filled several of the nation’s most populous cities. Smoke levels were off the charts in New York City, especially Wednesday when the average pollution for the day was more than triple the norm.

Yesterday, the fine particulate air pollution (PM2.5) in Manhattan briefly reached the "Hazardous" level (the highest danger category).



An event like this, with concentrated smoke coming south from Canada, has not been observed in New York since the USA began monitoring PM2.5. pic.twitter.com/dHoY840bkk — Dr. Robert Rohde (@RARohde) June 8, 2023

Numerous cities, including Washington and Philadelphia, reported the worst air quality they’ve seen in at least the last 24 years, although for some perspective, Stanford environmental scientist Marshall Burke tweeted that West Coast cities have seen even worse smoke levels in the last few years.

How the surge of smoke evolved, day by day

Tuesday: Smoke starts pouring in

Advertisement

Smoke infiltrated skies across much of the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest and Ohio Valley on Tuesday, triggering air quality alerts as far south as South Carolina and as far west as Minnesota. The worst air quality on Tuesday was focused in western New York into Quebec and Ontario. Cities including Syracuse, N.Y., Detroit and New Haven, Conn., set records for poor air quality.

By Tuesday evening, New York City had the worst air quality among the world’s major cities — the reddish-orange skies above Manhattan drawing comparisons to Mars — and it would get worse from there.

Wednesday: New York City’s pollution peaks

Check out this almost unbelievable time-lapse of wildfire smoke consuming the World Trade Center and the New York City skyline.



Those vulnerable to poor air quality, including seniors and young children, should limit time outdoors if possible.



More: https://t.co/ChRuWv7X6E pic.twitter.com/mtKtLun8lN — NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) June 7, 2023

The Big Apple’s Air Quality Index (AQI) spiked to at least 484 Wednesday, on a scale that only goes up to 500, its worst air quality on record and well into the most dangerous Code Maroon category. Unhealthy air quality covered much of the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Midwest, including Washington, Philadelphia and Detroit.

Advertisement

In Washington, D.C., it was the first Code Red day for particle pollution since 2011 that wasn’t the result of Fourth of July fireworks. Philadelphia, Syracuse, N.Y., Albany, N.Y., Bridgeport, Conn., Scranton, Pa., Allentown, Pa., Kingston, Ontario, and Ottawa all reached at least Code Purple range on Wednesday.

Thursday: The worst of it spreads south into Washington, Philadelphia and beyond

BREAKING: @MWCOG has issued a CODE PURPLE for DC area. "The D.C. region has not previously recorded a Code Purple day for fine particle pollution." Code purple means air is unhealthy for all people. Limit time outside and/or wear mask. pic.twitter.com/OYW8FVxEdE — Capital Weather Gang (@capitalweather) June 8, 2023

The thickest smoke shifted south on Thursday as NASA satellite imagery showed smoke spreading as far south as Alabama. Thursday was worse than Wednesday for areas around Washington, where numerous record-high AQI levels were reported. Code Purple covered much of the region and some monitors even read Code Maroon. The Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments said it was the first-ever Code Purple day for fine particle pollution.

Advertisement

Southeast Pennsylvania, New Jersey and the Delmarva Peninsula were also seeing the worst of it Thursday. Philadelphia’s AQI of 361 was the worst since at least 1999, which is as far back as Philadelphia Department of Public Health records go. In Lancaster County, Pa., the AQI climbed to at least 476, near the top of the scale.

Taking a look west from the top of the Washington Monument. You can make out the Lincoln Memorial and Potomac River some. But Virginia is not visible. The other picture shows what it looked like 3 days ago. #dcwx #vawx pic.twitter.com/p5rRFowDRZ — Peter Mullinax (@wxmvpete) June 8, 2023

How and why did this happen?

Three main ingredients came together to sock in the eastern United States with multiple days of dangerous smoke:

Sprawling areas of high pressure known as heat domes set the stage for the fires in Quebec that led to this week’s historic smoke event. Heat domes keep clouds and rain away while causing sinking air underneath. Air becomes warmer and drier as it sinks, leading to a drier and more flammable ground. Multiple heat domes since April have resulted in record heat and unusually dry weather across parts of Alberta, Nova Scotia and Quebec, helping to fuel one of Canada’s worst-ever starts to the fire season.

Extreme and prolonged hot and dry conditions in Canada are setting records and making it effortless for wildfires to rage.



Canada was at the epicenter of the most significant heat anomaly on the planet in May. pic.twitter.com/YlvtOvihwP — Scott Duncan (@ScottDuncanWX) June 7, 2023

Wildfires can be ignited by lightning, unattended campfires, discarded cigarettes, arson or simply the sun’s heat. Satellite imagery indicates the Quebec fires were most likely started by an outbreak of lightning on June 1. Over the next two days, weather satellites detected swelling smoke plumes in the same area. The fires have burned more than 980,000 acres in the province compared to a historical average of about 5,000 acres at this point in the fire season, which typically runs from May through October.

Over 120,000 cloud to ground #lightning flashes occurred in early June over southeastern Quebec and parts of central Ontario as shown by the blue dots. pic.twitter.com/pmpMjiHq4P — NASA SPoRT (@NASA_SPoRT) June 9, 2023

A southward dip in the jet stream and associated area of low pressure centered over New England and Nova Scotia steered the smoke south from Canada. The persistence of low pressure in that location is unusual for this time of year and the result of a blocking pattern — essentially a traffic jam in the sky — similar to those that can produce extreme winter cold waves on the East Coast.

Satellite imagery captured on June 6 showed a low pressure system that was responsible for pushing smoke from Canada throughout the east coast of the U.S. (Video: (CSU/CIRA & NOAA))

What happens next?

The smoke and air quality were both gradually improving in New York starting Thursday afternoon and elsewhere by Friday morning, as the area of low pressure that had been directing the smoke south from Canada began to move away and wetter conditions were starting to somewhat reduce smoke production in eastern Canada. Most areas should see additional improvement this weekend as winds come more from the west and south rather than from the north. These are more typical summer steering currents.

Advertisement

However, as long as the fires burn in Canada, there is the possibility the steering flow could shift and redirect smoke into different parts of the Lower 48 states in the coming weeks.

Research has tied larger wildfires and more frequent heat domes to climate change. Blocking patterns have been linked to climate change as well, although that is more a matter of debate. So while climate change is making at least some of the ingredients for extreme smoke events more likely, where and when they might occur is impossible to reliably predict more than a few days ahead of time.

Jason Samenow contributed to this report.

GiftOutline Gift Article