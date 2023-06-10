PM Update: Around 90 degrees tomorrow, but humidity stays in check

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Tonight looks comfortably mild, calmer, with just a few clouds. We turn hotter and a bit more summery tomorrow into the upper 80s and low 90s. Scant rain chances may begin moving into the area tomorrow night. Below we also glance at smoke and air quality, which remain okay for now.

Through Tonight: A few intermittent clouds but pleasant enough overall. Low temperatures aim for the upper 50s to mid-60s (downtown) with a few evening southwesterly wind gusts (near 20 mph) calming quickly before midnight.

Tomorrow (Sunday): The most sun shines during morning and midday hours. As south-southwest breezes ramp up with a few 25 mph gusts during the afternoon, increased cloud cover can also be expected. Late day we may see a couple raindrops or a pop-up storm, but chances are very low. High temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s — perhaps our second 90-degree day of the year downtown — aren’t too bad for June, given that dew points should stay in the comfortable 50s.

Overnight, riding in on gusty south winds (as high as 30 mph) we should see an increase in clouds and humidity. We may stay mighty mild, in the upper 60s to low 70s. Perhaps a couple raindrops start moving in before dawn. Can’t rule out one or two rumbles of thunder that may act as an early Monday alarm clock for us.

Smoke and air quality check — still much improved

A brief update on how much improvement, indeed, we’ve seen from our recent air quality reduction. Haze has been minimal, but you’ve probably noticed some intermittent hours of fuzzy visibility when looking far. Air quality has generally been no worse than “yellow” today, which is great news.

The persistent near-surface smoke this week was mainly from fires in Quebec. A few more fires could still erupt and send smoke our way next week, but as of now we don’t have a huge, dense smoke plume aimed at us just yet. Smoke forecasts are fairly uncertain beyond 48 hours, so stay tuned.

