D.C.-area forecast: Hotter today, showers and storms likely tomorrow

Today (Sunday): A mostly sunny day ahead as the temperature and humidity trend higher due to a somewhat breezy wind from the south and southwest. That wind direction should continue to keep the smoke away as highs reach near 90 to the low 90s. The humidity is higher (dew points in the mid- to upper 50s) but still not terribly high for mid-June. Confidence: High
Tonight: Skies become mostly cloudy this evening and an occasionally gusty breeze from the south brings in noticeably more muggy air. Lows only drop to near 70 with an isolated shower possible. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow (Monday): An approaching cold front keeps us mostly cloudy and somewhat cooler with highs in the low 80s. An isolated shower is possible early to midmorning with a better chance of more numerous showers and thunderstorms between late morning and early evening. Some storms could produce briefly heavy rain and gusty winds. Confidence: Medium
Tomorrow night: A few showers remain possible during the early to mid-evening, followed by clearing skies as overnight lows register near 60 to the low 60s. Confidence: Medium
A look ahead
Drier air moves in for Tuesday, which should yield partly to mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 80s and low humidity. Comfortably cool Tuesday night with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.
Wednesday looks mostly dry with just a slight chance for an afternoon shower. Temperatures may trend a tad warmer as highs aim for the low to mid-80s.
Dan Stillman contributed to this forecast.