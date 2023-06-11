D.C.-area forecast: Hotter today, showers and storms likely tomorrow

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight 6/10: Trending more summery with hotter and somewhat more humid conditions. But still not as sweaty as it could be, and the smoke should continue to stay away, too. Express forecast Today: Mostly sunny and hotter. Highs: Near 90 to low 90s.

Tonight: Becoming mostly cloudy and muggy. Lows: Near 70.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. Showers and storms likely. Highs: Low 80s. Forecast in detail Smoke and air quality concerns remain in check thanks to a wind today out of the south and southwest, which sends temperatures near or past 90 with somewhat higher humidity. A cold front brings a good chance of showers and storms tomorrow, along with clouds that should keep us a bit cooler. Then Tuesday and Wednesday are looking comfortably warm with low humidity.

Today (Sunday): A mostly sunny day ahead as the temperature and humidity trend higher due to a somewhat breezy wind from the south and southwest. That wind direction should continue to keep the smoke away as highs reach near 90 to the low 90s. The humidity is higher (dew points in the mid- to upper 50s) but still not terribly high for mid-June. Confidence: High

Tonight: Skies become mostly cloudy this evening and an occasionally gusty breeze from the south brings in noticeably more muggy air. Lows only drop to near 70 with an isolated shower possible. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Monday): An approaching cold front keeps us mostly cloudy and somewhat cooler with highs in the low 80s. An isolated shower is possible early to midmorning with a better chance of more numerous showers and thunderstorms between late morning and early evening. Some storms could produce briefly heavy rain and gusty winds. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: A few showers remain possible during the early to mid-evening, followed by clearing skies as overnight lows register near 60 to the low 60s. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

Drier air moves in for Tuesday, which should yield partly to mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 80s and low humidity. Comfortably cool Tuesday night with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Wednesday looks mostly dry with just a slight chance for an afternoon shower. Temperatures may trend a tad warmer as highs aim for the low to mid-80s.

Dan Stillman contributed to this forecast.

