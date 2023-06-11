Sunday looked like summer, and probably was

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Sunday in Washington gave us our second 90-degree day of the year, and with it came the look and feel of summer. So much about the day indicated summer that it seemed almost foolishly restrictive and wrongly rule-bound to recall that the summer solstice remained a full 10 days away. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Washington’s official temperature reached 91, seven degrees above the average high for June 11.

Our first foray into the 90s this year came on June 2, with its 94. Until Sunday that spike of heat had gone unchallenged, and stood in thermal isolation.

The warmest day between June 2 and Sunday reached 87, and that, perhaps suggestively, came on Saturday.

Aside from historically hazardous air pollution (clearly a big aside), it seemed as if spring and its many delights had long dominated our weather.

But Sunday appeared to cast its lot with summer. In part the standard meteorological parameters seemed aligned that way.

Advertisement

In addition, the ambiance of the day, its sensory and psychological impressions, even without recourse to details such as dew points, seemed to point toward summer.

As we passed through the days, we could almost read the roadside warning signs. Appropriately red, they now carried the message: Heat Ahead. And Humidity Too.

On Sunday, the dew points, measures of humidity and comfort, flirted with the uncomfortable. Not that conditions actually prompted frenzies of face mopping, or caused outdoor ventures to end in pools of perspiration.

Sunday’s sense of summer seemed instead to stem from a combination of causes. The heat, the slow intrusion of humidity, and an enveloping haze that seemed less due to imported wildfire smoke than to an accumulation of water vapor in the atmosphere.

From the morning, through afternoon and into evening, clouds seemed to be massing around us, with a darkening gray coloration to them that seemed suggestive of the storms of summer, and the way they gather strength.

Advertisement

Breezes that blew from time to time seemed also to have about them a hint that they might quickly erupt into the true and untamed turbulence of a sudden cloudburst on a steamy summer afternoon.

Such signs of incipient storminess may seem this year like something of a tease. Official reports indicate that not rain but drought has afflicted parts of our region.

In Washington this month, through Sunday evening, only a trace of rain has been reported. It has been enough to describe, but not to measure.

From the start of the year through Sunday evening, total precipitation in Washington has amounted to 10.22 inches. That is more than 40 percent below our average for the period.

Something else may cause us to recognize the start of summer. It is difficult to ignore how far daylight, even clouded and gray daylight, has expanded, and how deeply it extends into the evening, day after day.

The sun’s height at noon and its lingering in the evening could be sorcery of a sort. It might also be another sign that spring has gone, leaving us to summer’s mercies.

GiftOutline Gift Article