PM Update: Showers end this evening, with nicer weather Tuesday

Radar courtesy MyRadar | © OpenStreetMap contributors Today is a reminder of the saying “When in drought, leave it out.” Rain was meager and without much meaning locally. We need a lot more than the occasional sidewalk dampening. With a cold front passing the region, don’t plan for that rain anytime soon. Instead, more pleasant weather for Tuesday.

Through tonight: A scattered shower or storm until sunset or so. Any storm could contain small hail. Temperatures fall to a mid-50s or near-60 range, suburbs to city center. Gusty northwest winds this evening drop off fairly quickly into the night as skies trend mainly clear.

Tomorrow (Tuesday): Skies range from mainly sunny to partly cloudy. That goes well with highs near 80. Winds blow from the south and southwest around 5 to 15 mph.

See Jason Samenow's forecast through the weekend.

Pollen update: Grass pollen is moderate/high. Tree pollen is moderate. Mold spores are low/moderate and weed pollen is low.

90-degree days: Washington picked up another 90-degree day Sunday. While it feels like a slow start, we’re not too far off average to date. D.C. might expect four such days through now. The last time we’d seen so few through this point in the year was 2016, which also had counted two such days. For now, there aren’t any 90-degree days screaming their existence in the forecast, although odds increase beyond a week it seems. By the end of June, our average high is in the upper 80s.

