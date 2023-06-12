D.C.-area forecast: Storms probable today, then seasonal mid-June warmth

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share



Radar courtesy MyRadar | © OpenStreetMap contributors Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight 5/10: The mugginess is a pain, but we need the rain. Express forecast Today: Humid with a few showers and storms. Highs: Near 80.

Tonight: Evening showers or storms, then clearing. Lows: 56-62.

Tomorrow: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: Low 80s. Forecast in detail Much-needed showers and storms cycle through the region today before a dry and pleasantly warm middle of the workweek. Temperatures and humidity increase heading into the weekend, which could bring numerous showers and storms again, especially late Saturday through Sunday.

Today (Monday): It’s probably dry for most of us heading out, but a round of showers is a good bet (60 percent chance) later in the morning toward midday. Then, showers and possibly a gusty thunderstorm are possible (40 percent chance) in the late afternoon and evening, especially along and east of Interstate 95. A thunderstorm or two could be severe with damaging wind gusts — again, mainly east of I-95. Rainfall totals are highly variable, averaging 0.25 to 0.5 inches, but ranging from less than 0.1 inches to an inch or so where the heaviest downpours occur. Clouds hold high temperatures in the upper 70s to near 80, but it’s rather humid (dew points near 70). Breezes out of the south blow at 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Confidence: Medium

Advertisement

Tonight: Most of the showers and storms exit to the east by sunset with gradual clearing overnight. Winds from the northwest help cool it off and reduce the humidity, with lows ranging from the mid to upper 50s in our cooler areas to the low 60s downtown. Confidence: Medium-High

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest weather updates. Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend …

Tomorrow (Tuesday): This one is a gem, with lots of sun, low humidity and comfortable highs in the low 80s. The breeze from the west at about 10 mph is also delightful. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: Clouds increase, and a little impulse passing to our north might set off a shower or two, mainly north of the District and after midnight. Lows range from the upper 50s to low 60s. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Skies are partly sunny Wednesday, but as that disturbance to the north drags a cool front through the area, some brief, scattered showers or thundershowers can’t be ruled out (20 to 30 percent chance). Most of us probably end up dry, with highs in the low 80s. Gradual clearing and refreshing Wednesday night, with lows 55 to 60. Confidence: Medium-High

Advertisement

Thursday and Friday generally look like nice days, but yet another cool front passing by late Thursday into Thursday night could set off a shower or thundershower. Highs both days are in the mid- to upper 80s — close to seasonal norms. Lows Thursday and Friday nights are mostly in the 60s. Confidence: Medium-High

The weekend may get off to a decent start on Saturday with partly to mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid- to upper 80s. But humidity may increase toward the evening and overnight hours when showers and storms become possible and lows drop only to near 70. Scattered showers and storms remain a possibility through Sunday, when it’s rather muggy. It shouldn’t rain the whole time, with variable cloud cover and highs 85 to 90. Confidence: Medium

GiftOutline Gift Article