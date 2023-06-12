Extreme weather targets Texas with heat indexes near 115, severe storms

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The largest state in the Lower 48 is facing a slew of weather hazards this week, ranging from large hail and tornadoes to dangerous heat and sweltering humidity. Heat indexes could top 115 degrees in the coming days across South Texas, while severe thunderstorms rage across the northern half of Texas and threaten a number of major cities, including Dallas and Fort Worth.

Hail the size of softballs on Sunday pummeled Flower Mound in Denton County, Tex., located in the northern stretches of the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex along Grapevine Lake. A sheriff’s deputy reported a possible rain-wrapped tornado farther west in Jones County near Stamford, and more severe weather is in the offing Monday.

@TxStormChasers Baseball and softball sized hail in Flower Mound, TX pic.twitter.com/k2lycn4nt5 — Aimee Halleman (@aimee_halleman) June 12, 2023

A Level 3 out of 5 enhanced risk for severe storms has been issued by the National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center for Monday, including locations between Abilene and Waco. In addition to damaging winds and destructive hail, a few tornadoes are possible.

The same hot, humid air mass fueling severe weather north of Interstate 10 is contributing to dangerous heat indexes farther to the south. Heat advisories blanket a wide swath of South Texas between Laredo, Eagle Pass and Corpus Christi, with heat indexes slated to inch above 114 degrees in spots.

The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity could bring the risk of heat-related illnesses, including heat exhaustion and heat stroke, which is more serious. The National Weather Service in Brownsville reminded residents to never leave children or pets unattended in vehicles.

“Car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in minutes,” the agency wrote.

In Houston, the fourth-most-populous city in the United States, heat indexes could range between 105 and 110 degrees for most of the week.

Severe thunderstorm risk Monday

The state of Texas has been divided lately, meteorologically speaking. A stalled front has reached west to east across the state, dividing a more sultry, soupy air mass to the south from drier, cooler continental air to the north. Disturbances surfing an active jet stream have triggered repeating rounds of storms to erupt along this front — and with strong winds in the upper atmosphere, many have proved strong to severe.

In addition to storms Sunday that developed over Central Texas around Interstate 35, a pair of more discrete, isolated rotating supercells materialized in the Texas Panhandle. One particularly sculpted storm spun ominously near the town of Tulia, basking in the resplendent peachy hues of sunset. Its rotating updraft, a column of spin marking where air spirals inward and upward, is readily visible as a photographic centerpiece.

More storms are likely around Central Texas on Monday, feeding off the oppressive heat and humidity wafting in from the south. Wind shear, or a change of wind speed and/or direction with height, will support rotating supercells once again, with the continued risk of hail the size of baseballs, straight-line winds topping 80 mph and a few tornadoes.

Did you see the other pic I posted? It eventually got to be softball sized hail 🫨 pic.twitter.com/Huxkm2UPYR — $LIME (@PayPayLaPeww) June 12, 2023

Wind profiles favor splitting supercells, or thunderstorms that divide into two; the “right split,” or southern, tends to drift southeast and poses a greater tornado risk. The left split deviates northeast and is more prone to delivering massive hail. Storms could continue well past dark.

Thunderstorms were already rolling along the Red River, or the border between Oklahoma and Texas, on Monday morning. Those so-called “appetizer” storms were mainly capable of producing hail but were a portent of an increasingly unstable atmosphere. The storms were riding the warm front, or the northern periphery of the warm, humid air mass.

There will also be the potential for a few rotating thunderstorms with an isolated tornado threat in southeast Colorado and the Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles. While lesser moisture will be a limiting factor, northwest winds at the mid-levels could compensate and brew some spinning storms.

Additional severe thunderstorms are likely along the same boundary Tuesday in East Texas.

Heat risk

In South Texas, the weather will be comparatively quiet — but probably more dangerous. According to the Centers for Disease Control, an average of 702 Americans die annually as a result of heat-related illnesses — and that doesn’t count excess morbidity caused by heat exacerbating underlying conditions. That’s 10 times as many people as the number who typically die from tornadoes each year.

A lobe of high pressure will bring hot, sinking air that, when combined with Gulf of Mexico humidity, will push heat indexes into dangerous territory. Uvalde will see highs between 103 and 107 degrees each day for the next week, with heat indexes routinely exceeding 110 degrees. For Laredo, on the Rio Grande, a similar story — daily temperatures will top 110 degrees, bringing heat indexes into the 115-to-120-degree territory.

An exacerbating issue will be overnight low temperatures of about 80 degrees.

“Overnight temperatures will not offer much recovery from the heat with low temperatures forecast to be near record high minimums throughout the second half of the week and the weekend,” the National Weather Service in Brownsville wrote.

Farther north, the Big Bend of Texas will face slightly lesser humidity — but the actual air temperature Monday will climb as high as 110 degrees.

Along the Gulf Coast, Houston isn’t under a heat advisory or excessive heat warning yet, but meteorologists were gearing up to potentially hoist headlines later in the week. The humidity is already in place; the temperatures are only expected to rise.

“Once humidity is added to the equation, our second half of the week [will have] afternoon heat index values expected to surpass 110F,” the National Weather Service in Houston wrote. “It is looking like a week of heat advisories and excessive heat warnings.”

Houston’s official forecast calls for highs at or above 100 degrees from Wednesday onward. There is no immediate end in sight to the dangerous heat.

