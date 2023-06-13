D.C.-area forecast: Terrific Tuesday with more mostly nice weather ahead

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Today's daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day's weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

10/10: This tasty Tuesday is at the perfect temperature with a delicious dollop of sunshine. Express forecast Today: Mostly sunny. Highs: 79-83.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows: 58-65.

Tomorrow: Partly sunny, shower chance. Highs: 77-81. Forecast in detail We are poised to see comfortable warm weather with low humidity and low smoke today. Some brilliant early summer weather, for sure. Weak disturbances should trek across the Great Lakes to the East Coast in the coming days, with opportunities for needed rain showers tomorrow, Thursday night and Sunday. The overall three-day weekend should still work out to be mostly nice, too, especially from a temperature/humidity standpoint.

Today (Tuesday): Slightly cooler-than-normal temperatures, well-below-normal humidity and mostly sunny skies offer a perfectly pleasant day with afternoon highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Light winds from the northwest and then southwest at only about 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: High

Tonight: Occasional clouds offer partly cloudy conditions with light winds from the south at 5 to 10 mph as lows reach the upper 50s to middle 60s. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Wednesday): Partly sunny skies could become mostly cloudy at times late morning into afternoon. Scattered showers or even a thundershower are possible, with highs again in the upper 70s to low 80s. Winds from the southwest pick up toward the 10- to 15-mph range with gusts to 20-25 at times. Precipitation totals are expected to be light, but locally heavier downpours are possible. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: A widely scattered early evening shower or thundershower could pass by, but otherwise skies clear with comfortably cool lows from the mid-50s to low 60s and lighter breezes. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Thursday should start sunny, but it could shift to partly sunny by afternoon as another weak weather system approaches. Comfortable highs in the low 80s are expected, with low humidity. Showers are possible Thursday evening. Expect lows in the mid-50s to middle 60s under mixed skies. Confidence: Medium

Friday could see some lingering clouds morning to midday or a shower, with partly sunny skies overall as highs head toward the upper 70s to lower 80s. Friday night is looking partly cloudy. Look for cool lows again in the mid-50s to low 60s. Confidence: Low-Medium

Our Juneteenth weekend looks mixed. Expect nice, mostly sunny weather on Saturday, then some shower/storm chances later Sunday afternoon with partly cloudy skies maybe into Monday as well. Highs run in the low 80s each day; lows are in the 50s to mid-60s. Humidity is comfortably low on Saturday, but it increases slightly for Sunday and Monday (although still relatively comfortable compared to D.C. summer standards). Confidence: Low-Medium

