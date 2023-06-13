PM Update: Pleasant tonight, then showers possible the first half of Wednesday

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

If we didn’t need some rain, it would be hard not to gush nonstop about this spring and early summer. So many days of sunshine, pleasant conditions and temperatures somewhat below average. It was a bit cloudy at times today, but otherwise rather spectacular. Highs were right around 80 in most spots. A chance of rain arrives for tomorrow, but don’t plan on it delivering too much.

Through Tonight: It’s an ideal evening and pleasant through the night. We stay mainly clear early, with clouds increasing by dawn. Lows make the upper 50s to mid-60s.



Tomorrow (Wednesday): Some showers may pass by during the morning through midday, but clearing is likely in the afternoon. Rain amounts are, as usual of late, not too impressive. Upper 70s to near 80 should do it for highs.

See Matt Rogers's forecast through the weekend.

Pollen update: Grass pollen is moderate/high, as are mold spores. Tree pollen is moderate. Weed pollen is low.

Get the rain dance going: D.C. picked up 0.23 inches Monday, which was sadly one of the higher totals in the local region. It was another rain event that tended to perform on the low side of potential. The city is now about 1.5 inches below average on the month and closing in on 7.5 inches down on the year. Moderate drought conditions that expanded somewhat last week seem poised to do so again this week.

