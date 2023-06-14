Canadian fire smoke is back in the U.S., as air quality tanks in Minnesota

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

It’s becoming the summer of smoke in North America as a record siege of wildfires continues to rage in Canada. A pall of thick wildfire smoke invaded northern Minnesota on Wednesday, causing its air quality to deteriorate to Code Red levels — signifying unhealthy conditions for the general public. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Why Canada’s wildfires are extreme and getting worse, in 4 charts The acrid haze around the international border is coming from fires in both Canada’s east and west. Smoke from Quebec and Ontario is wrapping around a low-pressure zone over the Great Lakes and being flung southeastward. Simultaneously, smoke in western and central Canada is riding the jet stream — the zone of roaring high-altitude winds — from west to east.

This latest bout of smoke comes as Canada races toward its largest fire season in the modern record, with more than 5 million hectares (12.4 million acres) involved, the most on record to date by far.

Where the smoke is

Code Red air quality was focused Wednesday morning across numerous locations in northern Minnesota and into parts of Wisconsin. Air Quality Index (AQI) values as extreme as 217, entering the Code Purple range (201 to 300), were observed at the Red Lake Nation monitoring station before dawn.

Cities such as Fargo, Duluth, Brainerd and St. Cloud observed Code Red hourly AQI values (151 to 200). Minneapolis reached the Code Orange range (101 to 150) by midmorning, signifying unhealthy air for sensitive groups, but was expected to worsen.

Code Red and Orange conditions also extended northwest into Canada, from southern Saskatchewan to parts of Alberta and British Columbia. A lack of monitoring stations around fires near Quebec make it difficult to assess local air quality there, but unavailable data suggested unhealthy conditions.

Advertisement

As with recent episodes of compromised air quality associated with Canadian wildfire smoke, the main concern for human health is from PM2.5, or particulate matter that is 2.5 microns and smaller. These fine particles can travel deep into the lungs and enter the bloodstream, leading to a number of detrimental health consequences.

Where the smoke might be headed

Wildfire smoke is particularly difficult to forecast, but computer models — which simulate different atmospheric features — can offer a general idea of where it is headed.

Through Thursday, near-surface smoke is projected to drift south and southwest across the Upper Midwest. More locations in Minnesota, including the Minneapolis metro area, may experience unhealthy air quality. Portions of the Dakotas and Wisconsin, and perhaps into Iowa and surrounds, may also be affected.

Advertisement

In Canada, dense surface smoke is set to continue near and around the biggest fires in central and northern portions of British Columbia, Alberta and Saskatchewan. Other areas of dense surface smoke are probable in central Quebec.

Much larger zones will see smoke at higher altitudes, whisked along by the jet stream. While some of this high-altitude smoke may make it to the ground and compromise air quality, a greater portion of it will probably remain suspended aloft where it is not harmful.

By Friday, some haze may return to the Interstate 95 corridor from Washington to Boston, and the northeast quadrant of the United States more broadly, but probably again at high altitudes.

Looking ahead to next week, the weather pattern may enable more smoke from eastern Canada to work into the Northeast U.S., but it’s not clear how dense the smoke will be nor the timing of its arrival.

Wildfires continue to rage

As of Tuesday, 12,617,779 acres (5,106,234 hectares) have burned in wildfires across Canada this year, according to the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Center Inc.

Advertisement

This year is now on the cusp or surpassing the third largest year for land burned in the modern record, when 13.1 million acres (5.3 million hectares) were scorched in 1994. Beyond that, 14.6 million acres (5.9 million hectares) burned in 1989 and a record 17.5 million acres (7.1 million hectares) in 1995.

The Donnie Creek Fire: This Canadian monster is now 1.2M acres burning in British Columbia. #canada #wildfire

The fire has now burned within 1.3 miles of the Alaska Highway. The highway remains open. Cooler temps and rain is predicted in the Province this week.



On top of the… pic.twitter.com/xAWRSKP7UQ — The Hotshot Wake Up (@HotshotWake) June 14, 2023

Over the past week (June 6-13), the area burned increased markedly in several provinces: Quebec added more than 1.8 million acres (720,000 hectares), British Columbia 815,000 acres (330,000 hectares) and Alberta 540,000 acres (220,000 hectares).

Among these fires is the gargantuan Donnie Creek Fire in British Columbia, which has now burned about 1.2 million acres (500,000 hectares) and is nearing the border with Alaska.

For perspective, the land area burned in an average Canadian fires season is 5.2 million acres (2.1 million hectares); in California, it’s around 2 million acres (810,000 hectares).

Update (6/12/2023): Continued extreme and widespread fire activity propel the #CanadianWildfires season total Fire-Radiative Power (FRP) into uncharted terrain (for 2000-2023 satellite record). So much fire, so much smoke, and so much fire season yet to come. #pyrocene https://t.co/aayu776QuH pic.twitter.com/cyx7zzsKbj — Neil Lareau (@nplareau) June 12, 2023

Pattern ahead: mixed news

Canada has spent much of the spring with powerful zones of high pressure migrating east and west across the country.

Looking ahead, it appears that a new round of expansive and powerful high pressure will exert control over the Hudson Bay, probably including much of Ontario and Quebec, where fires have been scorching boreal forest and generating some of the thickest smoke. This pattern will gradually develop this week and peak next week.

Such a weather pattern will promote abnormally hot and dry conditions, which are prime for expansion of existing fires and the spread of new ones.

But there’s also some potential good news.

In western Canada, parts of Alberta, British Columbia and their surroundings are staring down an apparent pattern shift, which allows stormy low-pressure zones to swing through the region with cooler weather and rain.

Gift this article Gift Article