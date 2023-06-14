PM Update: Gusty winds ease with sunset, then it’s sunny on a warmer Thursday

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Despite morning clouds and the tiniest bit of rain, clearer skies and west winds this afternoon helped rapidly boost temperatures into the low 80s across the region. Wind gusts up to around 40 mph prompted some special marine warnings this afternoon on the Potomac, related to choppy conditions. It’ll calm down heading into tonight. It’ll be pretty nice on Thursday, too.

Through tonight: Patches of clouds will be around into the evening, but generally diminishing with sunset. There will be just a slight chance of a passing sprinkle. Lows will range from the mid-50s to near 60. Gusty northwest winds into evening will ease overnight.

Tomorrow (Thursday): It’ll remain largely clear through the day, although some haze may move in aloft from wildfires in Canada. Some cloud increase will be possible before sunset. The risk for showers probably will hold off until the overnight hours. Temperatures should reach the mid-80s for highs, which is pretty close to average. Humidity will remain blissfully low. Winds will be out of the northwest around 5 to 10 mph, with gusts near 20 mph.

Pollen update: Grass pollen is moderate/high. Tree pollen is low/moderate, as are mold spores. Weed pollen is low.

Smoke update: As detailed in an article on the evolving smoke and fire situation in Canada, our area may see some increase in it over the next few days. A haze aloft could become noticeable as soon as Thursday, with a better chance of it filtering sunlight by Friday. For the most part, this smoke will stay up high, which should limit the potential for a repeat of last week with low visibilities and smelly air. By Friday, there may be some increase in smoke lower in the atmosphere, but for now it also doesn’t appear to be a major concern locally.

