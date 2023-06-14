D.C.-area forecast: Showers possible today and Friday, otherwise not too hot or humid

Today (Wednesday): Some light showers move through from west to east later this morning into early afternoon under mostly cloudy skies. A few spots could see a shower or thunderstorm this afternoon with partial sunshine and highs near 80. Winds from the southwest and west are rather breezy, sustained around 15 mph with gusts to near 30 mph. Confidence: Medium
Tonight: Mostly clear with diminishing winds this evening. The light winds that remain overnight shift to come out of the northwest as lows dip to the upper 50s and low 60s. Confidence: High
Tomorrow (Thursday): A touch hot during the afternoon but otherwise a pretty nice day. Mostly sunny skies send temperatures toward afternoon highs in the mid-80s with decently low humidity (dew points in the low to mid-50s). Just a slight breeze from the northwest and west. Confidence: High
Tomorrow night: Increasing clouds with a chance of showers overnight or by morning. Rising humidity means warmer lows in the upper 50s to mid-60s. Confidence: Medium
A look ahead
Could see an occasional shower or thunderstorm on Friday as low pressure and a cold front come through. Highs head for the low to mid-80s under partly sunny skies. Clearing skies Friday evening and overnight with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s. Confidence: Low-Medium
The weekend is looking good as of now with mostly sunny skies, highs in the 80s and the humidity still in check (dew points in the 50s). Saturday night lows fall back to the upper 50s and low 60s. Confidence: Medium