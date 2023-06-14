D.C.-area forecast: Showers possible today and Friday, otherwise not too hot or humid

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share



Radar courtesy MyRadar | © OpenStreetMap contributors Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight 6/10: A shot at some showers, which we need. When it’s not raining, we can enjoy relatively comfortable warmth. Express forecast Today: Morning to midday showers. A few p.m. storms? Highs: Near 80.

Tonight: Mostly clear, lighter winds. Lows: Upper 50s to low 60s.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and very warm. Highs: Mid-80s. Forecast in detail Today and Friday bring the chance of something we haven’t seen much of in recent weeks and months — rain. But it remains to be seen whether either day produces enough rain to slow down our worsening drought. Otherwise we’re looking at the continuation of relatively nice conditions tomorrow and this weekend with highs mainly in the 80s and not too humid.

Today (Wednesday): Some light showers move through from west to east later this morning into early afternoon under mostly cloudy skies. A few spots could see a shower or thunderstorm this afternoon with partial sunshine and highs near 80. Winds from the southwest and west are rather breezy, sustained around 15 mph with gusts to near 30 mph. Confidence: Medium

Advertisement

Tonight: Mostly clear with diminishing winds this evening. The light winds that remain overnight shift to come out of the northwest as lows dip to the upper 50s and low 60s. Confidence: High

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest weather updates. Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend...

Tomorrow (Thursday): A touch hot during the afternoon but otherwise a pretty nice day. Mostly sunny skies send temperatures toward afternoon highs in the mid-80s with decently low humidity (dew points in the low to mid-50s). Just a slight breeze from the northwest and west. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: Increasing clouds with a chance of showers overnight or by morning. Rising humidity means warmer lows in the upper 50s to mid-60s. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

Could see an occasional shower or thunderstorm on Friday as low pressure and a cold front come through. Highs head for the low to mid-80s under partly sunny skies. Clearing skies Friday evening and overnight with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s. Confidence: Low-Medium

The weekend is looking good as of now with mostly sunny skies, highs in the 80s and the humidity still in check (dew points in the 50s). Saturday night lows fall back to the upper 50s and low 60s. Confidence: Medium

GiftOutline Gift Article