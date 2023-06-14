Southeast faces intense storms, with tornadoes and a derecho possible

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

An outbreak of severe weather, including the potential for destructive winds, large hail and possibly strong tornadoes, is expected Wednesday across portions of the Deep South and Southeast. A highly uncommon June weather pattern, characterized by a fierce belt of jet stream winds blowing over a sultry, soupy air mass, will set the stage for dangerous thunderstorms from northern Louisiana to southern Georgia.

“A significant severe-weather day is expected across a broad region, including the possibility of multiple corridors/swaths of intense thunderstorms capable of all severe-weather hazards,” the National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center wrote Wednesday.

The Center has drawn a level 4 out of 5 risk of severe weather on their outlook maps, signifying how widespread the expected hazards will be. The zone of greatest concern encompasses northeast Louisiana, the southern halves of Mississippi and Alabama, and southwest Georgia.

Population centers in the zone of highest risk include Vicksburg, Natchez, Jackson and Meridian in Mississippi; Montgomery, Selma, Dothan and Demopolis in Alabama; and Columbus, Ga.

The overall threat zone for severe weather — spanning from Texas to the Carolinas — affects about 70 million people.

The Weather Service is using strong language to describe the potential hazards, writing there is a “potential for a derecho to develop across the Lower Mississippi Valley.” Derechos are windstorms that travel 400 miles or more, and are known for mixing violent jet stream winds to the surface. If a derecho materializes, widespread 75 to 90 mph winds can be anticipated, with gusts perhaps approaching 100 mph.

It’s worth noting that Wednesday’s forecast marks the farthest southeast the Storm Prediction Center has included in a Level 4 risk on its forecasts during June. It’s also the first Level 4 risk drawn since April 4, illustrating how unusual a year it has been considering April and May are historically peak tornado season.

It comes after days of severe weather in the Texas Panhandle that brought intense rotating thunderstorms that dropped massive hail. At least one hailstone 5.5 inches in diameter was recovered Tuesday evening in Shamrock, Tex., just west of the Oklahoma border.

Jana Houser @WxMomOU sent me these pictures of ~5.5" hail collected along I40 west of Shamrock, TX, at 0133 UTC this evening. The stones fell before arrival and had melted an unknown amount. Coordinates are 35.2264 N, 100.3436 W (FM1547 and I40). @NWSAmarillo #txwx pic.twitter.com/vjC6FwMhii — Jeff Snyder (@SRHelicity) June 14, 2023

Timing and hazards

A few severe thunderstorms were ongoing Wednesday morning across Arkansas. Storms will fan east-southeast and increase in coverage and intensity by midday.

The initial round will move into northern Mississippi and Alabama and could become a derecho during the early to mid afternoon. A second line of storms may redevelop in Arkansas and move east-southeast, once again posing a derecho risk. If a derecho materializes, expect widespread winds of 60 to 80 mph, with scattered 90 mph gusts.

In southern Alabama ahead of either line of storms, high-resolution model simulations suggest the formation of a few supercells or rotating thunderstorms in southern Alabama ahead of the lines. These would present a risk for strong tornadoes during the afternoon and evening.

Storms will continue overnight.

Multiple rounds of repeating storms, meanwhile, could dump considerable rainfall on parts of the Deep South. Weather models suggest between 2 and 4 inches of rain will come down across most of southern Alabama and southwest Georgia, with localized 6-inch totals not out of the question. A few instances of urban and small stream flooding, and some isolated flash flooding, are possible.

The setup

A stationary front is draped from southern Arkansas east through Mississippi, Alabama and Georgia. It eventually bends northeast toward the Carolina Coastal Plain.

Warm, humid air is pooling south of the front. Drier and cooler continental air is banked to the north. Along the interface, the air masses are clashing. That’s a recipe for strong thunderstorms.

Overhead, meanwhile, is a highway of roaring jet stream winds. That corridor of strong winds aloft may be record intense for this time of year. Storms that grow tall enough to feel these jet stream winds may effectively mix that momentum to the surface in the form of damaging straight-line wind gusts. The potential exists for a squall line that could travel lengthy distances, all while bringing particularly intense winds to ground level, reaching the meteorological threshold for a derecho.

The environment also features serious wind shear, or a change of wind speed and/or direction with height. Surface winds are light and south-southwesterly; above, they become strong southeasterly, with very strong westerlies located at the mid levels. If an isolated thunderstorm is able to break away from any clusters or lines, it would feel the changing winds with height, acquire rotation and pose the risk of a strong tornado, rated at least EF3 on the 0 to 5 scale for twister intensity. That would be most likely in southern Alabama or southwest Georgia — a region which previously hasn’t recorded an EF3 or greater twister during June.

