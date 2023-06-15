PM Update: Pleasant tonight ahead of scattered showers and storms Friday

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Highs in the low to mid-80s today are on the cool side of average for mid-June, but with minimal humidity, the day was truly a delight. You may have noticed a milky sky again, as wildfire smoke drifts into the region. It’ll stay mainly or fully aloft, although it could fill our skies even more Friday. There’s even a chance of rain. We need it.

Through tonight: It’s a beautiful evening, for the most part. We’ll see clouds stream in tonight. Maybe a shower by morning with lows in the 60s. Winds will blow lightly from the south.

View the current weather at The Washington Post.

Tomorrow (Friday): Some showers move through the area Friday morning. A few more storms could pop up during the afternoon Friday, one or two of which could be intense with strong winds or hail. Otherwise, partly sunny with some haze aloft. Low to mid-80s should do it for highs. Winds are from the southwest early, turning somewhat gusty from the northwest in the afternoon.

Advertisement

See David Streit’s forecast through the weekend. And if you haven’t already, join us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock.

Pollen update: Grass pollen is moderate/high. Tree pollen is moderate. Mold spores are low/moderate. Weed pollen is low.

Friday storms: It has been about as quiet a storm season as possible around here, but tomorrow may change that. The NWS Storm Prediction Center has placed the immediate area and points west under a Level 1 of 5 storm risk. Starting near the bay, a Level 2 of 5 risk is in place.

12:42pm CDT #SPC Day2 Outlook Slight Risk: from Arkansas to the Florida Panhandle vicinity, across southeastern Colorado and adjacent parts of Kansas and Oklahoma, and across portions of the Mid-Atlantic region https://t.co/Y1WiOd8TQQ pic.twitter.com/LDQgDkaPjW — NWS Storm Prediction Center (@NWSSPC) June 15, 2023

The main difference in locations is that those to the east will see the storm risk pass later in the day. Locally, it could be as soon as late morning out west to early afternoon east. The main threats will be the potential of damaging wind or hail. There may also be another storm or two late afternoon, but probably of lesser intensity if so.

Rain totals vary, with 0.10 to 0.25 inches common, and then some places getting an inch or more from heavier storms.

Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email inbox? Subscribe here.

Gift this article Gift Article