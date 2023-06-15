Potomac River levels dropping as drought expands across D.C. area again

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Drought conditions are getting worse in D.C., Maryland and Northern Virginia. The lack of rain across the region, 7 to 9 inches below normal since the beginning of the year, is raising concerns about water supply, causing tap water to taste and smell funny, and hindering the production of hay for feeding cows.

Moderate drought conditions have expanded yet again, according to the latest U.S. Drought Monitor report released Thursday, and now cover most of the region after having somewhat retreated during May. A paltry amount of precipitation has fallen in June, with less than 0.25 inches at most reporting stations. Moderate is the first of four drought categories and one level above “abnormally dry.”

Low flow rates on the Potomac River prompted the Interstate Commission on the Potomac River Basin to begin daily drought monitoring on Monday, when the flow rate at Point of Rocks in Frederick County, Md., fell to 1,980 cubic feet per second. That was down from 4,280 cubic feet per second in April, which was already well below normal.

Although the flow rate had climbed back to 2,090 cubic feet per second as of Wednesday, just above the threshold of 2,000 that triggers daily drought monitoring, the commission said that flows “remain relatively low for this time of year” and that it “will continue daily monitoring to closely observe the situation” until a significant increase occurs. During drought monitoring, the commission disseminates daily email reports summarizing flow rates, precipitation forecasts and impact on water demand.

“We have gone into daily drought monitoring in the past,” Michael Nardolilli, the commission’s executive director, said in an interview. “The difference this time is it’s earlier in the season. We usually see this in August and September, so that gives us some concern.”

The commission’s water supply outlook issued June 2 said that while the water flow is currently sufficient to meet area water demands, “the probability of releases from the backup water supply reservoirs … is higher than usual during the summer and fall of 2023.” The outlook noted that precipitation in the Potomac basin was 2.4 inches below normal in May and 6.5 inches below normal over the past year.

“We do have systems in place to supply the region with drinking water, so there’s no cause for alarm,” Nardolilli said. “The next stage would be voluntary conservation measures. We’re not anticipating that at this time, but we have to be cognizant that could happen if the drought continues for a longer period of time.”

The low water levels have changed the taste and smell of tap water coming from the Potomac River because of an increase in algae, according to the Washington Suburban Sanitary Commission. Much of Montgomery County and portions of Prince George’s County receive their water from the Potomac River or receive a blend of water from the Potomac and Patuxent rivers.

Are you noticing an earthy taste in your tap water? The change is due to algal activity in the Potomac River. Despite the taste & odor issues, water remains safe. More info at https://t.co/xeWYZEo8BX – have a question or complaint, fill & submit this form https://t.co/bAxmTzm5oS pic.twitter.com/GZJCqbKOT8 — WSSC Water (@WSSCWaterNews) June 13, 2023

“This temporary change is not harmful and is due to an increase in a naturally occurring substance,” the Washington Suburban Sanity Commission (WSSC) wrote on its website. “Despite the taste and odor issues, the water remains safe, meeting all EPA Safe Drinking Water Act standards.”

WSSC said it has made changes to the water treatment process that should improve, but not eliminate, the taste and odor issues, and that “the taste and odor issues will not be resolved in the short term despite treatment changes” if the low water levels persist.

The rainfall deficit has also dried out soils across the region. Moisture content in the top 20 centimeters of soil are less than 20 percent of the historical average, with some areas at or less than 2 percent, according to data from NationalSoilMoisture.com.

Summer crops including corn, soybeans and vegetables “have taken a hit,” Colby Ferguson, director of government and public relations for the Maryland Farm Bureau, said in an email. “As far as how bad, we aren’t sure yet. But we do see the corn and soybeans behind on size which, in most cases will end up with a yield loss.”

Stephen Bradford, manager of Potomac Vegetable Farms in Loudoun County, hasn’t seen an impact yet on vegetables. But “we know that things like hay production and grazing for cows has been significantly affected by the drought,” Bradford said in an interview. “So a lot of our neighboring partners are seeing serious impact.”

Weather models indicate the potential for near or more than an inch of rain during the next week, which could at least temporarily ease drought conditions. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s precipitation outlook for late June shows a 33 to 40 percent chance of above-normal rainfall, while its outlook for July, August and September gives equal chances of above-, below- or near-normal precipitation.

