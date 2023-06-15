D.C.-area forecast: Hazy sunshine today with a chance of showers tomorrow

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight 5/10: Very warm and a little hazy while the lack of rain makes gardeners crazy. Express forecast Today: Hazy sunshine, light breeze. Highs: 81 to 85.

Tonight: Increasing clouds, calming winds. Lows: 61 to 65.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, scattered light showers/brief storms. Highs: 78 to 82. Forecast in detail Sunshine today begins to see a tinge of smoke aloft but high enough in the sky not to affect air quality much. Showers and storms settle the dust tomorrow but provide little drought relief. The weekend is sunny and warm, and summery humidity is still nowhere to be found. (Yea!) Showers try to sneak back in on Monday but may hold off until late in the day.

Today (Thursday): There is plenty of sunshine today, but it may become increasingly filtered through smoke as the storm over New England creates a steady flow out of Canada. The good news is that most of it is expected to stay suspended rather than reaching the ground, where it would affect air quality. Winds are light from the northwest. Highs reach the low to mid-80s. Confidence: High

Advertisement

Tonight: The evening sunset should be a little redder because of the smoke but hopefully no worse than that. Clouds gradually increase overnight with a possible sprinkle or shower near dawn. Winds are minimal and lows drop to the low to mid-60s. Confidence: High

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest weather updates. Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend...

Tomorrow (Friday): Clouds are likely to be variable and bring a few bands of showers and possibly a stray thunderstorm. Despite showers being possible all day long, most areas see no more than a quarter-inch of rain. Cloud breaks are likely to reveal some more smoke haze over the area. Winds are light from the west, and highs reach the upper 70s to low 80s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Showers should fade away by sunset and clouds dissipate, too. Northwest breezes remain light. Lows are mainly in the low 60s. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Filtered sunshine (through haze) dominates Saturday, but clouds pop up enough, especially in the afternoon, to qualify as a partly sunny day. West winds are fairly brisk. Highs mainly peak in the low 80s. Overnight lows fall to the upper 50s to low 60s. Confidence: Medium-High

Advertisement

Sunday is more of the same, just a little warmer with highs in the mid- to upper 80s. Without our trademark summer humidity, the pain is relatively minor, especially if you are poolside or at least in the shade. Lows dip to the low to mid-60s. Confidence: Medium-High

A storm in the lower Mississippi Valley starts to head our way on Juneteenth (Monday). Showers ahead of the system are possible but for now look like they may hold off until later in the day, so don’t scrub outdoor activities. Highs should still reach the mid-80s and possibly upper 80s if the clouds and showers are slow to arrive. Confidence: Low-Medium

Gift this article Gift Article