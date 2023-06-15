Violent storms and dangerous heat expected in Oklahoma and Texas today

Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A dramatic clash of air masses is brewing extreme weather over Texas and Oklahoma, with the potential for strong tornadoes, large hail and a violent, fast-moving windstorm known as a derecho. The outbreak of severe weather is expected Thursday afternoon and night, and could affect Oklahoma City, Dallas-Fort Worth and a number of major population centers.

“Hailstones greater than 2 inches in diameter and wind gusts above 80 mph will be possible along the more intense parts of a fast-moving line of storms,” wrote the National Weather Service.

The storms are being fed by extreme heat and humidity, which, farther south, are a danger themselves. Excessive heat warnings and heat advisories plaster South Texas and adjacent Louisiana, where heat indexes could soar as high as 115 degrees.

The pair of hazards follow a widespread outbreak of storms in the Deep South on Wednesday, yielding over 500 reports of severe weather from Texas to Florida. Hardest hit were southeast Alabama and southwest Georgia, where at least half a dozen tornadoes touched down.

A severe weather outbreak marched across the Southeast on June 14, prompting storm reports and power outages. (Video: Julie Yoon/The Washington Post)

Approximately 100,000 customers from Texas to Florida were still without power from Wednesday’s storms as of late Thursday morning.

Both Wednesday’s and Thursday’s severe weather events prompted the issuance of rare Level 4 out of 5 severe weather risks by the National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center. They mark the first such outlooks hoisted since April 4, when a widespread severe weather outbreak hit the Mississippi Valley. May, ordinarily peak severe weather season, was unusually quiet.

The ongoing severe weather stems from an exceptionally strong jet stream roaring across the South more characteristic of April than June.

Thursday’s severe storm risk

Areas affected: The predicted severe weather bull’s eye — a Level 4 out of 5 risk for severe weather — encompasses most of central and northwest Oklahoma, including the Interstates 35 and 40 corridors, as well as the H.E. Bailey Turnpike and southwest Kansas. Oklahoma City, Norman, Moore, Woodward, Lawton-Fort Sill and Elk City are all in the Level 4 zone.

A Level 3 out of 5 risk covers Enid and Ardmore in Oklahoma and Wichita Falls, Tex., while a Level 2 out of 5 slight risk is up for Wichita, Pratt, Great Bend and Hays in Kansas. In Texas, the Level 2 risk affects the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, as well as areas along Interstate 20 to the west and then south toward Stephenville and Comanche.

A Level 2 of 5 risk also extends along the Gulf Coast from near New Orleans to the Florida Panhandle — areas hit hard by storms Wednesday. This zone is also under tornado watches until 3 p.m. Central.

Timing: Across the Southern Plains, there are two main areas to watch for thunderstorms development.

The main band of thunderstorms, which will form a squall line, will break out near Highway 83 in the Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles or southwest Kansas. It will probably materialize rapidly around 3 or 4 p.m., then spend the next 4 to 6 hours shifting southeast toward the Oklahoma City metro, probably arriving around or just after nightfall. Weather models even indicate the potential for storms to plow into Arkansas and northwest Louisiana later at night.

A second cluster of thunderstorms could crop up between Dallas-Fort Worth and the Red River around the time of the evening commute. These would be lone, discrete rotating supercell thunderstorms. Damaging winds, hail and tornadoes would all be possible.

Hazards: With the squall line, damaging to destructive winds of 65 to 80 mph will be common. A few gusts of 100 mph are possible. There’s even a chance that, if the squall line has the longevity to cover 400 miles or more along its rampage, the storm could be classified as a derecho. A few quick-hitting tornadoes may also spin up along the squall line’s leading edge.

With regard to the supercells in North Texas, damaging straight-line winds, massive hail to baseball size and a couple tornadoes, perhaps significant, will be expected.

What’s fueling the storms

Low pressure will push through the Texas Panhandle on Thursday afternoon. Its counterclockwise circulation will lift a warm front northward to the east. That warm front divides cooler, drier continental air to the north from moisture-rich Gulf of Mexico air to the south. Storms will ride along that boundary like rail cars on a train track.

A belt of fierce jet stream winds aloft, meanwhile, will steer storms east-southeast. Any thunderstorm that grow tall enough may also mix that momentum to the surface in the form of destructive straight-line winds.

A second batch of storms will probably develop ahead of the dryline, or the leading edge of bone-dry air from the Desert Southwest encroaching on moisture-rich air over Texas. Those will be the rotating supercells. Extreme instability, or storm fuel, will overlap with wind shear, or a change of wind speed and/or direction with height, to bolster rotation within storms. Tornadoes are likely with any cells that remain isolated from neighbors

Extreme heat hazard

Excessive Heat Warnings and Heat Advisories and/or Watches are in effect for the southwest Gulf Coast, parts of western Texas, and southern Florida. Heat is expected to build through this weekend and into next week for these same areas. pic.twitter.com/L4yWmhfADf — National Weather Service (@NWS) June 14, 2023

Historically speaking, extreme heat kills an average of 10 times more Americans each year than tornadoes. The same hot, sultry air mass feeding severe thunderstorms in north Texas and Oklahoma is baking South Texas. That will pose a danger to anyone with prolonged outdoor exposure.

Heat advisories cover Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston, Austin and San Antonio, as well as Lake Charles, Alexandria, Baton Rouge and New Orleans in Louisiana.

“Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors,” advised the National Weather Service. “Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.”

New Orleans, for example, will see highs in the upper 90s for at least the next 4 or 5 days. Coupled with tropical humidity, heat indexes will hover around 110 degrees. That will pose a particular stress on the elderly and those with underlying health conditions.

In Dallas, heat indexes will be similar. Actual air temperatures will hit the upper 90s to near 100 for each day in the foreseeable future. Overnight lows will only fall into the upper 70s, giving little overnight relief from the heat for those without adequate access to an air-conditioned environment. The same is true in Houston-Galveston.

For those in interior South Texas, heat indexes as high as 118 degrees are expected.

“Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses,” the National Weather Service in Corpus Christi warned. Air temperatures of 103 to 107 degrees are expected into next week.

There appears to be no obvious end in sight for the heat.

