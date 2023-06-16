Where the Canadian wildfire smoke is now and where it’s headed

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

After several days of unhealthy amounts of smoke from Canadian wildfires spilling across the Northern Plains and Midwest, the Lower 48 may catch somewhat of a breather over the weekend. The thickest smoke should linger near its source in Canada, although some new plumes may enter skies to the south. Concern still remains high about the potential for more bursts of smoke as next week wears on.

Currently, air quality alerts remain in effect for eastern Iowa through late Friday night. Nearby areas could see some smoke pollution as well. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources cautioned the compromised air quality could continue for “several days.”

While it hasn’t significantly affected air quality, smoke suspended at higher altitudes remains widespread from Quebec and Ontario through the Midwest and Great Lakes all the way to the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast coasts.

The smoke is being circulated by a slow-moving low-pressure system spinning between the Great Lakes and Canadian Maritimes. Steering currents will be similar through the weekend until a high pressure “heat dome” builds in over eastern Canada — increasing the fire threat there next week.

Recent conditions

On Thursday, a plume of smoke from Canada produced a wide swath of Code Orange conditions, meaning unhealthy air for sensitive groups, from central North Dakota to northern Illinois.

Embedded within that Code Orange zone were pockets of Code Red conditions, signifying unhealthy conditions for most people. There were Code Red conditions in both Bismarck, N.D., and Davenport, Iowa. Following a Code Red day on Wednesday, air quality improved in southern Minnesota, including Minneapolis, on Thursday.

Since that day, main Code Red zones been closer to the source of fires in Quebec as well as in western Canada, where fires also rage. Calgary has seen Code Red conditions since Thursday afternoon.

Calgary has seen several waves of smoke pollution because of the record-breaking fire season in north-central Alberta and British Columbia. The current smoke episode is the worst in about a month; in mid-May, several days of Code Red and even worse Code Purple conditions occurred.

Another blob of Code Red conditions is ongoing in Quebec, with Code Orange levels as close as the international border with New York and New England. Monitoring stations northwest of Montreal and near Ottawa observed Code Red levels on Friday.

Somewhere over there is downtown Calgary but you can’t see it because of the smoke. pic.twitter.com/PPc5MDEopv — Linda C 🌈🤍🟧🏳️‍🌈🇨🇦 (@patchy7337) June 15, 2023

The weekend smoke forecast

At least patchy areas of lowered visibility and smoke near ground level are likely from the Midwest to the Mid-Atlantic over the coming days. Other patches of bad air may drop through the eastern Great Lakes and Ohio Valley.

Heading into Saturday, a zone of unhealthy air could move from southern Quebec into northern New York and parts of New England, with the greatest concentration likely to remain near the international border.

Smoke at higher altitudes appears likely to stick to similar areas where it has already shrouded sunlight. Much of eastern Canada and the northeast quadrant of the United States could see milky skies through the weekend.

In Canada’s west, winds should eventually shift to come more from the west, helping Calgary’s air quality improve. Significant air quality issues probably continue in rural areas near the blazes.

Next week ripe for more

Fire threats are set to increase in Canada’s east beyond the weekend as a large heat dome of high pressure takes over.

Much warmer than average conditions will expand across central Canada over coming days before shifting eastward into next week. Some locations may end up as much as 20 or more degrees above average for several days, with 80s and 90s a good bet from the icy Hudson Bay through eastern Canada and the Northeast United States.

Under the cloud-squashing heat dome, little in the way of rain is expected, although occasional lightning and ineffectual showers may pop up in the heat.

Given anticipation of weak winds under the heat dome, smoke forecasts become increasingly difficult, but the general pattern could mean more activity from Quebec and Ontario first drifting east or southeast from origin before perhaps turning back toward the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast.

By late next week into next weekend, more consistent westerly winds aloft in eastern Canada may tend to keep smoke going out to sea, but that’s well in the future and subject to much change.

