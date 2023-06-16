D.C.-area forecast: A few strong thunderstorms possible today as smoke lingers above

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share



Radar courtesy MyRadar | © OpenStreetMap contributors Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight 4/10: Morning hours may prove mostly dry before showers and possibly strong storms threaten the afternoon with hail and wind — especially east of town. Express forecast Today: Showers, storms — some strong? Highs: Upper 70s to mid-80s.

Tonight: Dwindling showers and storms. Lows: Upper 50s to mid-60s.

Tomorrow: Partly sunny/hazy, breezy. Highs: Low to mid-80s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, very warm, but comfortable. Highs: Mid-80s to 90. Forecast in detail If only we had the potential for more widespread rain to accompany storms today, I’d grade more generously given our expanding drought, even with the risk of a few storms turning severe with strong winds and hail. The best chance of stronger-to-severe storms looks to be east of D.C. and I-95. Nature compensates us with a calm, comfortably warm weekend despite possible smoke and haze.

Today (Friday): Showers, while possible most anytime, may wait until midday and afternoon hours to pester us (with welcome rain, even if just a quarter-inch). Thunderstorms could occur as early as midday, with another batch possible early evening. It’s a partly sunny day, despite smoky haze in between somewhat quick-hitting bands of rain, helping to boost temperatures into the upper 70s to mid-80s.

Air quality should stay in the moderate range. Afternoon west-southwest breezes could gust a couple of times to near 25 mph, even outside of storms. Hail and damaging winds are possible in afternoon storms, especially east of town. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Shower and storm coverage (and intensity) should diminish by late evening. Clouds quickly clear afterward. Northwest breezes could occasionally gust near 20 mph. Upper 50s to mid-60s is the most likely range for low temperatures. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Saturday): Could be our breeziest day of this forecast, with a couple of northwesterly wind gusts near 30 mph possible. Smoky haze may filter our partly sunny skies, and we’ll watch near-surface smoke developments. So far air quality doesn’t look terrible, but stay tuned. High temperatures aim for low to mid-80s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Skies should be mostly clear as breezes die down. Low temperatures fall into a slightly cooler zone of upper 50s to low 60s. Confidence: Medium-High

Sunday: Should continue dry and mostly sunny. Smoke/haze potential remains to be seen but let’s stay optimistic that air quality remains okay. This could be our warmest day of the weekend with highs in the mid-80s to perhaps 90 — it would only be our third 90-degree day of the year. The air is very comfortable with dew points in the 40s at times. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Sunday night: Skies are mostly clear and breezes fairly light most of the time. Low temperatures settle in the low to mid-60s. Confidence: Medium-High

For Juneteenth (Monday), a storm system approaching from the southwest helps push in one more warm — and slightly humid — day with highs in the mid-80s to around 90 and some increasing clouds. So far it looks mostly dry for outdoor activities during the morning to midday. Could see a few showers or thunderstorms develop later in the afternoon or evening. Stay tuned for updates as we get closer. Confidence: Medium

More clouds and higher rain chances move in Tuesday. Showers and thunderstorm bands could roam the region and lay down some measurable rain. Temperatures should be somewhat cooler with highs closer to 80. And we may very well stay in that cooler range through much of the week, with more rain chances as the atmosphere becomes (happily?) more moist. Confidence: Medium

