PM Update: Passing shower or storm into evening, then clearing overnight

Radar courtesy MyRadar | © OpenStreetMap contributors This morning was the kind of rain event we’ve become accustomed to of late. A briefly wet ground, and perhaps a few hundredths of an inch most spots. More did fall to our northeast as storms congealed, but that’s not much help here. A couple more pop ups the next few hours could add a bit to those totals. If it wasn’t for the drought, this forecast would be quite ideal for a summertime long weekend.

Through Tonight: A chance of showers and storms into early or mid-evening. This is mostly sub-severe, but a storm or two may turn feisty enough to drop hail and briefly heavy rain. Skies tend to clear back up overnight as low temperatures settle mainly in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Tomorrow (Saturday): If there’s a downside here: probably wind. Otherwise, looking delightful. There may be a touch of wildfire smoke aloft, but mainly sunny regardless. Highs are mainly in the low and mid-80s.

Sunday: Another ideal June day, although turning warmer under abundant sunshine. Temperatures should head for the upper 80s most spots. West winds, which dry a bit coming off the mountains, help keep humidity in check.

Juneteenth (Monday): The rain chance for Monday has dwindled. Just small odds late day, unless you’re headed well south of the area. Skies are likely to be partly sunny, with humidity rising a bit. Upper 80s to around 90 should do it for afternoon maximums. Winds should mainly blow from the south.

See Dan Stillman's forecast through the weekend.

Pollen update: Tree pollen and mold spores are low/moderate. Grass and weed pollen are both low.

