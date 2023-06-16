Tornado rips through Texas city, killing 3 and injuring dozens

A destructive tornado ripped through Perryton, Tex., on June 15, causing fatalities and destroying mobile homes. (Video: Reuters)

A deadly tornado ripped through the town of Perryton in the northeast panhandle of Texas early Thursday evening, killing at least three people, according to local media reports, and sending as many as 100 people to the hospital amid a siege of storms rolling through southern states. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Perryton Fire Chief Paul Dutcher reported that one of the victims was killed in a mobile home park that took a “direct hit” from a tornado, according to ABC’s Amarillo affiliate, adding that almost 30 trailers were destroyed as of 7 p.m. Eastern time.

Our thoughts are with those in Perryton, TX tonight. A devastating tornado changed many lives there this evening and many homes and businesses destroyed. We are thinking about you all and praying for you. — NWS Amarillo (@NWSAmarillo) June 16, 2023

Footage from social media appeared to show flattened mobile homes reduced to rubble and trees stripped of their foliage, as rescue teams continued to search for survivors. “It’s bad, it’s very bad. It’s non-stop crazy. It couldn’t have hit in a more vulnerable place,” Mayor Kerry Symons told Reuters.

The destruction prompted Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) to deploy state emergency response resources “to meet urgent life-safety needs.”

“I encourage all Texans to heed the guidance of state and local officials and to take all necessary precautions to protect yourselves and your loved ones,” Abbott said in a statement.

The tornado in Perryton was just one of more than 200 reports of severe weather logged by the National Weather Service as of 10:30 p.m. Eastern time, most of them from Oklahoma and Texas but some from as far away as Ohio and Florida. At least seven tornadoes were reported, most of them touching down near the Oklahoma-Texas border.

Texans were still facing widespread power outages, with more than 46,000 left without power, according to PowerOutage.us.

The outbreak of severe thunderstorms with destructive winds, large hail and tornadoes began Wednesday morning and has continued to threaten parts of the Deep South and Southeast.

