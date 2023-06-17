D.C.-area forecast: Sunny and increasingly warm through the holiday weekend

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight 9/10: Maybe a little gusty for a 10. Some people are into that sort of thing. Express forecast Today: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs: 82-86.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows: Mid-50s to low 60s.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Highs: 85-89. Forecast in detail The original thought we might see some rain later this weekend has done what most rain chances have of late: vanished into our dreams. Some folks did get a decent — if too-quick — drenching Friday afternoon and evening. The city was not among those locations. With only a trace of rain officially, the 0.23 inches this month ranks 8th least for June, to date. Keep those rain dances going so we can fix this drought.

Today (Saturday): Since the city missed out on the rain yesterday, I’d still go for some of that, but today’s another in our endless number of delightful ones this spring and early summer. Winds are a bit on the gusty side. That’s about the only issue as highs reach the mid-80s many spots. Mainly sunny, with some increase in clouds possible in the afternoon. Gusts are from the northwest up to 25 or 30 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Advertisement

Tonight: With rather low humidity hanging out in the area, temperatures fall pretty quick with dark. There’s also a large range in overnight temperatures. Mid-50s in the coolest spots north and west, while downtown may not get below the mid-60s. Winds diminish after dark. Confidence: Medium-High

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest weather updates. Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend...

Tomorrow (Sunday): It’s a warm one, but if anything, humidity heads lower — a real treat this deep into June. Sunshine is dominant as temperatures rise to the mid- and upper 80s. Winds likely blow from the west around 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Pretty similar to tonight. Humidity is starting to make the turn, so temperatures are up a smidge. Mainly upper 50s to mid-60s. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

Lots of sun for Juneteenth Monday. Earlier worries of rain are pretty much entirely vanished, although we’ll keep a slight late-day chance for now. With sun and increasing humidity, highs around 90 feel quite toasty. Confidence: Medium

Partly sunny and still summerlike into Tuesday. Humidity is present as temperatures reach for the mid- or upper 80s. A somewhat better chance of late-day showers or storms, but still not a huge one for now. Confidence: Medium

Gift this article Gift Article