PM Update: Breezes calm as we cool down nicely tonight. Fantastic tomorrow, even if hazy.

Through Tonight: Clouds and breezes decrease noticeably after sunset and onward into the late evening hours. This setup, combined with dry air around (dew points in the super comfortable 40s) means that temperatures can easily cool. Downtown may only cool to around 60 degrees, with a few cooler spots well away from the Beltway, and larger bodies of water could hover around 50 degrees by dawn.

Tomorrow (Sunday): Warmer mid- to upper-80s for high temperatures, clear (albeit hazy from smoke at times), and much less northwesterly breeze — mainly in the 5-10 mph range. Midday dew points in the 40s means zero humidity and sweat easily evaporating. If we can keep air quality somewhat okay, hopefully no worse than “Yellow,” we can enjoy some recreation and other, more strenuous activities outdoors with less worry.

Overnight, the atmosphere moistens and warms a bit thanks to light southerly winds, preventing us from cooling below the upper 50s to mid-60s. Skies stay clear and rain-free.

Smoke and air quality check — spotty suboptimal areas

My update wildfire smoke and its influence on our air quality is turning into a semiregular thing, unfortunately. We’ve seen less in the way of air quality reduction, as smoke has remained elevated above the surface for the most part; however, in this near-surface smoke animation, below, we can see levels are approaching moderate amounts. This likely continues through tomorrow, at least.

Air quality has generally been no worse than “yellow” today, which is great news, but you can see some spots have started approaching “orange,” which is unhealthy for sensitive groups. If you must go outside for prolonged periods of strenuous activity, just punch in your Zip code for the latest conditions at Airnow. Gov.

Sunny skies this afternoon, even with some clouds — and expected clear skies tomorrow — may still have some haze at times. Have you continued to notice some intermittent hours of fuzzy visibility when looking far? We’ve seen some incredible sunrise, sunset, and moon photos that have been reddened by the wildfire smoke in the atmosphere. (Thank you! Upload to CWG.news/Photos Flickr)

