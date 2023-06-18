D.C.-area forecast: A sunny and warm Father’s Day, as rain continues to stay away

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight 10/10: An all-star forecast for Father’s Day — sunny skies and warmth! (Rating does not take into account that we really need rain.) Express forecast Today: Mostly sunny with low humidity. Highs: Mid- to upper 80s.

Tonight: Mostly clear, still comfortable. Lows: Upper 50s to mid-60s.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, hotter, a touch humid. Highs: Upper 80s to near 90. Forecast in detail It’s a beautiful end to the weekend, with plenty of sunshine and comfortable humidity. We can expect an uptick in humidity tomorrow, but the early half of the week has trended drier, after once looking like there was potential for some much needed rain. Now we may have to wait and see if low pressure can cook up better rain chances later in the week or next weekend.

Today (Father’s Day): Expect plenty of sunshine with highs in the mid- to upper 80s, perhaps just a couple of degrees hotter than our maximum “Nice Day” threshold of 85 degrees. Light northwesterly winds keep things calm and comfortable with very low humidity for mid-June (dew points near or below 50). Be sure to get outdoors and enjoy the nice weather! (But don’t forget the sunscreen.) Confidence: High

Advertisement

Tonight: An area of high pressure keeps us mostly clear. The air is still rather comfortable, although humidity levels rise a bit with lows in the upper 50s to mid-60s. Confidence: High

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest weather updates. Keep reading for the forecast through midweek...

Tomorrow (Juneteenth): Sunny skies continue, with temperatures and humidity a notch higher than Sunday. Highs head for the upper 80s to near 90 as a light wind comes from the south and southeast. The somewhat higher humidity (dew points near 60) is noticeable but still not too bad for the time of year. Apply sunscreen and stay hydrated during outdoor activities. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Increasing clouds and still slightly humid. Lows fall back to the mid- to upper 60s. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

Low pressure lurks to our south Tuesday and Wednesday. At one point it looked like we might see some decent rain, but now that low pressure may stay far enough south for only the chance of a few showers each day. Otherwise we’re partly sunny and still only a touch humid, with highs in the low to mid-80s.

Gift this article Gift Article